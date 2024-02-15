Neshaminy Creek’s Rita’s Fruit Brews Return With New Variety Pack

CROYDON, Penn.— After first partnering last spring, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is thrilled to reintroduce Rita’s Fruit Brews – a line of beers inspired by the iconic Rita’s Italian Ice (Rita’s) with a brand-new Variety Pack. This limited offering will feature the classic Mango Blonde Ale, the fan favorite Peach Ring Tart Ale, and the brand-new pack exclusive, Cherry Lemonade Tart Ale. Thirsty fans will have their first chance to pick up the Rita’s Fruit Brews Variety Pack at Neshaminy Creek’s Early Spring Fling launch party on Saturday, March 2nd starting at 12pm at their brewery and taprooms in Croydon and Dublin, PA.

This seemingly unlikely partnership was born out of local pride as both companies are based in Bucks County, PA, just north of Philadelphia. Rita’s first location opened in 1984 just 10 minutes down the road from Neshaminy Creek’s production brewery while today, the Italian Ice franchise is headquartered only a little further away from the brewery in the opposite direction. Each company has become a staple in their respective fields throughout the region and a refreshing reprieve from the spring and summertime heat.

The Rita’s Fruit Brews Variety Pack will include the beer that kicked off this partnership, a Mango Blonde Ale that takes its juicy cues from Rita’s’ most popular flavor. Also included will be two tart options – Peach Ring and Cherry Lemonade. Rita’s launched a Peach Ring ice flavor last summer which inspired Neshaminy Creek to recreate that flavor in a slightly sweet, slightly sour beer. Exclusive to this Variety Pack is the new for 2024 Cherry Lemonade – another tart ale that combines two classic Italian Ice flavors. All three beers clock in at a highly sessionable 5% ABV and hit the sweet spot for craft beer drinkers looking for something fruity this spring and summer along with category newcomers who may have a nostalgic soft spot for Rita’s and are looking for an adult version to enjoy.

“Everyone has a different favorite Rita’s flavor so putting together a Rita’s Fruit Brews Variety Pack was the obvious next step in this partnership,” said Kyle Park, Director of Sales and Marketing at Neshaminy Creek. “We started getting requests for this type of thing as soon as we announced the first beer last year and I’m so glad we’re going to be able to deliver them in time for spring. We’ve had so much fun working with Rita’s, experimenting with all of their different flavors, and bringing them to life in a new way. I grew up going to Rita’s and love seeing how quickly excited people have been to reconnect with it while enjoying these beers. Having that local connection to a national company like Rita’s is just icing on the cake.”

The Rita’s Fruit Brews Variety Pack will debut in 12oz Can 12-Packs on Saturday, March 2nd at Neshaminy Creek’s Croydon and Dublin taprooms where customers will also be able to get a pint of each flavor on draft. There will also be 12oz Can 6-Packs of the Mango Blonde Ale and Peach Ring Tart Ale available for sale. The release party will feature plenty of beer, food trucks, live music, Rita’s Italian Ice, and more family-friendly entertainment.

Following the release at the brewery, the Rita’s Fruit Brews Variety Pack and Mango Blonde Ale will be available at retailers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. Rita’s Fruit Brews will be sold alongside Neshaminy Creek’s wide variety of handcrafted ales and lagers that have made the brewery a regional staple for nearly 12 years. Interested customers can find their nearest retailer using Neshaminy Creek’s Beer Finder.

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Neshaminy Creek opened their second location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021 and are working on opening a third taproom in Harleysville, PA that is set to open by Summer 2024. The brewery relies on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves! Neshaminy Creek’s goal is to make every moment someone spends with them as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

About Rita’s Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat.

