Neshaminy Creek Launches Rita’s Lemon Ale

CROYDON, Penn.— Following the success of Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango Blonde Ale, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) launches the next exciting flavor in its Rita’s Fruit Brews series, Lemon Ale, on June 30. Inspired by one of the original iconic flavors by Rita’s Italian Ice (Rita’s), the new Lemon Ale marks the second release in the flavor series and is sure to be summer’s newest squeeze!

Rita’s Fruit Brews Lemon Ale will be available at all three Neshaminy Creek locations in Croydon (cans and draft), Dublin (cans), and New Hope (cans). Sold in 12 oz. can 6-packs at beer distributors, grocery, bottle shops, it will be found alongside Neshaminy Creek’s wide variety of handcrafted ales and lagers which have made the brewery a regional staple for over a decade throughout the brewery’s footprint including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. Visit Neshaminy Creek’s new online beer finder to locate Rita’s Fruit Brews and other Neshaminy Creek beers. Rita’s Fruit Brews are not sold or available in Rita’s shops.

At 5% ABV, Rita’s Fruit Brews Lemon Ale is a pale golden beer brewed with 2-Row Malt, Flaked Oats, and White Wheat making for a light base that allows the zesty lemon to shine through. Refreshingly crisp with a lively citrus flavor, Rita’s Fruit Brews Lemon Ale is a little sweet and just the thing to beat the summertime heat.

The Rita’s Fruit Brews concept is a homegrown idea as both brands are based in Bucks County, PA, north of Philadelphia, and share history. Rita’s first location opened in 1984, just minutes from Neshaminy Creek’s production brewery and taproom. While each company operates in very different spaces, their shared values and local roots have driven each of their respective successes thus far.

To celebrate the launch of Rita’s Fruit Brews Lemon Ale, Neshaminy Creek will host a release party at its Croydon taproom at 12 p.m. on June 30 with food trucks, music, activities and more.

“We were humbled and blown away by the positive feedback we received from existing loyal customers and new Creek fans regarding the Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango Blonde Ale release this spring,” said Jenna Ball, Neshaminy Creek CEO. “With the bar being set so high, we challenged our brewing team to experiment with different flavors and this refreshing, delicious, seasonal beer is the result of their hard work which we hope everyone enjoys time and time again!”

“We are proud to see the creation of another unique and exciting flavor experience for adult fans combining the classic taste of Rita’s Italian Ice with the craft brewing expertise of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Licensing, LLC. “This brew captures not only the flavor of summer but also the signature happiness of eating Rita’s.”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

About Rita’s Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened the first Rita’s shop in Bensalem, PA in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world. Guests around the world visit Rita’s shops to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s shops serve a taste of happiness with each delicious treat.

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/