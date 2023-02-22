Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company’s Falconry Club Takes Flight

Falconry Club Takes Flight at Neshaminy Creek Brewing

WHAT: The Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (NCBC) fan favorite Falconry Club returns Friday, February 24 and the Creek team is pulling out all the stops to welcome this Oak Smoked Wheat Lager back to the taps! Falconry Club is a historical Polish style of lager known as a Grodziskie that dates back to the 14th Century. The beer is a delicate, straw-colored lager brewed with copious amounts of oak smoked wheat and a kiss of German noble hops. Falconry Club takes your tastebuds on a flight with its nuanced bready malt character, mellow wood smoke, and dry finish. To mark the triumphant return of Falconry Club, NCBC will have the United Crepes of America food truck selling potato pancakes and other Eastern European treats to pair with the Polish lager. The event also features a special appearance by Master Falconer John Sedlak who will showcase his trained hawks and other birds of prey at the taproom in an interactive falconry show, providing a great opportunity for guests to get up close and personal with these majestic birds.

WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2023, Noon – 11:00 PM WHERE: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company 909 Ray Ave, Croydon, PA

About Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. NCBC tries to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened its third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021. NCBC relies on its DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits! Its goal is to make every moment someone spends with us as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/