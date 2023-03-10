Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. Springs Forward with Pushing Daisies Release

CROYDON, Pa.— Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is celebrating the days getting longer, birds chirping, and blooming flowers with the return of its springtime ale, Pushing Daisies.

At 4.9% ABV Pushing Daisies is a crisp and clean Kölsch-style ale that combines subtle hints of white grape notes with an earthy bitterness of Herekules and Tettnanger Hops. A beer brewed for shaking off the winter blues and embracing warmer weather – perfect for near-approaching beer garden season! Pushing Daisies will be available at our Dublin and Croydon taprooms with limited distribution throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Despite only debuting in 2022, Neshaminy Creek will commemorate the return of the popular beer by hosting the all-new Pushing Daisies Days weekend. From Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, guests at the Dublin and Croydon taprooms can experience a Creek-style Kölsch service which features a signature Pushing Daisies Stange Glass for $15, with Pushing Daisies refills available for only $3. Kölsch service is a German beer serving tradition that dates to the 1600s, with guests receiving a Stange glass filled with Kölsch beer and a coaster.

Bartenders will replace each empty glass with a full one until the guest places the coaster on top of the glass, which signals the completion of service.

“Pushing Daisies was a big hit with our taproom guests last year and an even bigger hit with the brewery staff, so we’re excited to bring it back as we head into the warmer spring season. For us at The Creek, warmer weather and beers like this means the return of outdoor events (and beer drinking) are just around the corner,” explains, Director of Sales and Marketing Kyle Park. “What better way to celebrate the upcoming season than our spin on Kölsch service and the return of this fan-favorite seasonal?”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened their third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021. We rely on our DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like us! Our goal is to make every moment someone spends with us as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/