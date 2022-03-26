Mother Road Brewing Company Awarded for Environmental Excellence

PHOENIX, Arizona – And the 2022 Award of Distinction goes to Mother Road Brewing Company with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) for their public-private partnership on Conserve & Protect Golden Ale. Hosted by non-profit Arizona Forward, the 40th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards brought together business and civic leaders at the Arizona Biltmore Resort on March 19th. Commemorating achievements in sustainability, the work of close to 100 groups were lauded.

“After two years of postponing the event, it was extremely inspiring to see more than 500 guests join us as we celebrated projects submitted during 2020 and 2021,” said Lori Singleton, President and CEO of Arizona Forward. “Sustainability and climate-change issues did not take a back seat to the pandemic, as the projects honored in the awards program continued to demonstrate environmental excellence at its best.”

“Arizona Forward does a great job bringing diverse people together. It was really special to build community among the brightest minds tackling big issues,” said Mother Road VP of Operations and Culture Oliver Adams. “We believe environmental sustainability and economic vitality go hand-in-hand and that collaborations like ours with the Arizona Game and Fish Department will drive us to meet environmental goals.”

Up for multiple awards, it was significant for Mother Road to win with a first-of-its-kind U.S. collaboration between a wildlife management agency and a brewery. Founded in 2019, Conserve & Protect has raised over $40,000 for on-the-ground wildlife conservation projects including population surveys for Sonoran desert tortoises and endangered Mt. Graham red squirrels. As a Mother Road mainline beer sold statewide in restaurants, bars and grocery stores, Conserve & Protect Golden Ale provides a way for wildlife heroes to support AZGFD’s mission to conserve and protect the more than 800 species of wildlife that call Arizona home.

“The Arizona Game and Fish Department is incredibly grateful to receive such a prestigious award that highlights the importance of on-the-ground wildlife conservation,” said AZGFD Assistant Director Tony Guiles, on hand to accept with Division Coordinator Laura Canaca. He continued, “Our collaboration with Mother Road exemplifies a successful sustainability model for public-private partnerships now and into the future.”

Fresh off the inaugural Green Business Award from the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Mother Road is committed to environmental projects and practice. By donating to sustainable causes, employing a unique CO2 recapture system and providing spent grain from the brewing process as feed for beef sold in the Tap Room, the brewery intends to leave the state better. Concluded Founder and CEO Michael Marquess,” Mother Road wants to be a steward of Arizona so future generations — my kids and yours — can enjoy real quality of life.”

About Mother Road Brewing Company

The mission of Mother Road Brewing Co. is to build community one pint at a time. This includes stewardship of Arizona’s natural resources like support for on-the-ground wildlife conservation projects, donating millions of pounds of organic brewing material to local farms and advocating for a healthy environment. Mother Road is Arizona’s third-largest, independently owned craft brewery, distributed statewide by Hensley Beverage Co. and its partners.

About the Arizona Game and Fish Department

The mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is to conserve Arizona’s diverse wildlife resources and manage for safe, compatible outdoor recreation opportunities for current and future generations. AZGFD manages over 800 species of wildlife and receives ZERO general-fund tax dollars. Funding is primarily provided by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, tags or stamps and via a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition.

