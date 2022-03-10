Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases New Year-Round Hazy IPA, ‘Heavy Cloud’

VISTA, California & NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is growing its already-robust core lineup with the addition of a new full time IPA.

The brewery has been producing rotating hazy beers under its Project X line for years, but Heavy Cloud distinguishes itself as a more accessible take on the style with a softer palate and more delicate aroma – attributes that will surely appeal to consumers seeking the 12oz 6pk format.

“We spent a lot of time formulating this recipe – collaborating between our two breweries through multiple tasting panels to come up with something we all would be really happy with. Knowing it was going to be a full-time beer meant it needed to be really accessible to all types of beer drinkers. We weren’t looking to create something niche. We were looking to make a go-to Hazy: Something mellow and sessionable, with a slightly lower ABV, but with the hoppiness that IPA fans have come to expect. ”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Ops, Mother Earth Brew Co.

The hallmarks of Heavy Cloud are in its hop bill, which boasts an all-star trifecta in Galaxy, Citra, & Sabro. Stone fruit and melon are at the core of its flavor profile. Its elegant aroma and soft, peachy appearance, is welcoming at the least, but hypnotic at its best.

Heavy Cloud rolls out this month in almost all Mother Earth’s major markets. Customers will be able to use the brewery’s interactive Beer Finder mid-month to locate the beer near them at findmotherearthbrewing.com.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-heavy-cloud-hazy-ipa-joins-our-year-round-lineup