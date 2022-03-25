Mother Earth Brewing Company Adds Additional NITRO Offering to Year-round Lineup

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth added its second core offering of the year this month (behind Heavy Cloud Hazy IPA) in a NITRO version of their signature dark ale – Milk Truck.

The brewery’s popular Latte Stout launched initially as a CO2 version last year but is getting a plus up with addition of a Nitrogen version in cans and on draft. Like the brewery’s beloved NITRO Cali Creamin’, Milk Truck is an additional 16oz option that stands next to its cream ale cousin with updated packaging to match.

“Milk Truck has been a really well received addition to our core lineup and fans have been begging for a NITRO version since the day it hit shelves so we are thrilled to be able to put something out there that is qualitative and that complements our other beers, but also further expands our NITRO lineup.”

-Kamron Khannakhjavani – Director of Marketing, Mother Earth Brew Co.

As to be expected from any good NITRO brew, Milk Truck is exceptionally smooth & creamy and will remind you of your favorite coffee house sipper, but with an adult beverage kick. Vanilla, coffee, lactose, and oats all meld together with Nitrogen’s characteristic tiny bubbles to form a beer that is balanced AND fun to drink, thanks to Mother Earth’s widget-free packaging that requires a little shake to activate the Nitrogen.

NITRO Milk Truck rolls out this month in 16oz cans and on draft wherever Independent Craft beers are sold. Customers can locate it using the brewery’s interactive Beer Finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-we-re-welcoming-a-new-year-round-nitro-beer-to-the-mother-earth-family