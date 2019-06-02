Moody Tongue Brewery Expands Distribution to New York City with ‘TapRm’

NEW YORK — With the use of TapRm, Moody Tongue beers will be available at acclaimed restaurants in NYC including, Thomas Keller’s Michelin-starred Per Se and TAK Room, James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Chef and Top Chef host Tom Colicchio’s Riverpark and Major Food Group hot spots The Grill, The Pool and Lobster Club. Other venues include City Winery, Gramercy Farmer & The Fish, Milk & Hops, Astoria Bier and Cheese and more.

Celebrating five years since opening in 2014, Moody Tongue has carefully distributed its sought-after craft beers towards culinary epicenters domestically and internationally. Currently, the targeted distribution extends across 10 states including major cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Charleston, Asheville, Houston, Atlanta, Louisville and others. Then in 2017, the company expanded into China, distributing throughout Shanghai, Beijing, and Hangzhou, and thereafter extending to a variety of provinces from Yunnan to Liaoning, becoming one of the first American craft breweries to invest in establishing a presence in the Chinese market. The new partnership with TapRm allows individual customers and business owners in NYC to purchase a variety of Moody Tongue beers both through their e-commerce platform and through their wholesale platform including the Aperitif Pilsner, Peeled Grapefruit Pilsner, Smoked Applewood Gold, Sliced Nectarine IPA, the 2019 vintage of their Bourbon Barrel Aged Chocolate Barleywine, as well as seasonal limited-release kegs and bottle offerings.

NEW BEER RELEASE — OAK BARREL AGED FLANDERS RED ALE:

Never one to shy away from the often lengthy creative process when it comes to brewing exceptional craft beer, Brewmaster Jared Rouben (a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York) takes on a rarely seen beer style in the U.S. with the new limited release Oak Barrel Aged Flanders Red Ale. Taking over two years to create, the new beer is the first bottle release by Rouben and the Moody Tongue team since 2017, following other barrel-aged beers including the initial vintage of the Bourbon Barrel Aged 12 Layer Cake Imperial Stout and the Bourbon Barrel Aged Gingerbread Imperial Stout. The traditional Flemish-style beer showcases a ruby-red, medium body through the blending of a young Flanders red ale with that aged for 24 months in America Oak barrels, resulting in aromatics of Sangiovese grapes and a touch of Oak alongside the flavors of tart cherry and rhubarb.

“This is a beautiful style of beer which can be cellared and will continue to evolve over time,” says Jared Rouben, “This is the first of many new specialty and limited release beers to come now that we have moved into our larger brewing facility, and I am excited to share these with guests across the country.”

The new addition to the brewery’s collection of food-focused beers will be released in Chicago during the week of April 29th and in New York on TapRm and all other domestic markets where Moody Tongue is sold shortly thereafter. More information on Moody Tongue’s Oak Barrel Aged Flanders Red Ale can be found here.

ABOUT MOODY TONGUE BREWING COMPANY:

Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (President & Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Chicago’s Moody Tongue Brewing Company is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate—or as Rouben describes, a “moody tongue.” A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York and the Siebel Institute of Technology—one of the world’s leading beer schools founded in 1900—Rouben worked in Michelin-starred kitchens including the Martini House in Napa Valley, California and at Thomas Keller’s Per Se in New York City before beginning to brew. Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef’s mindset, carefully creating balanced beers that encompass layers of flavors and aromatics using three principles — sourcing high-quality ingredients, understanding how best to handle ingredients, and knowing when and how they should be incorporated during the brewing process. Each year, the brewery offers six perennial beers, such as the Sliced Nectarine IPA, Steeped Emperor’s Lemon Saison, and Caramelized Chocolate Churro Baltic Porter as well as a selection of limited release beers and wine or whiskey barrel-aged beers.

The distribution of Moody Tongue beers focuses on culinary markets throughout the United States with a presence in major cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, Charleston, Houston, Atlanta, Asheville and more across nine states, as well as internationally across China in cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Hangzhou. In 2016, Moody Tongue Brewing Company expanded to open The Tasting Room within a 125-year-old abandoned glass warehouse in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. The venue serves a menu of both year-round and limited-release beers in an intimate mid-century modern space showcasing a library, which houses the largest collection of beer books in the country. The stylish space quickly garnered critical acclaim and three years later, Moody Tongue’s Tasting Room earned the Jean Banchet award for “Best Bar” in 2019. The Tasting Room is open Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturday, 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please visit www.moodytongue.com, call 312.600.5111 or find them on social media @moodytongue.

ABOUT TAPRM:

TapRm employs a new omni-channel approach to craft beer distribution with its online craft beer sales platform currently piloting in New York State. They combine traditional beer distribution with direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales and brick and mortar retail bottleshops. Smaller craft breweries are often not able to legally ship their beer across state lines without a local distributor in place to sell their beer, stemming from old and tired laws that are long overdue for change. TapRm’s innovative model modifies this process, allowing breweries to reach consumers directly online and distribute their beers to bars and restaurants without the cost and risk typically associated with geographic expansion. To order Moody Tongue for delivery to your door in New York, please visit MoodyTongue.TapRm.com. For NYC retail sales, please contact TJ Spalty, TapRm’s Head of Distribution, at order@taprm.com or 816.679.9815, or follow on social at @taprmbeer.