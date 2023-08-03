Montclair Brewery Salutes 50 Years of Hip-Hop With an Awesome 2 Beer Collaboration

In honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary in August of 2023, Montclair Brewery is collaborating with New Jersey-based hip-hop DJs “The Awesome 2” on a new beer release on August 4th. “Salute” is a crisp golden ale to be released on draught and in cans. Montclair Brewery’s “Salute” launch event will honor the many aspects of hip-hop and will include performances, graffiti artists, DJs, art, and food. The event will take place Friday & Saturday, August 4th and 5th in its taproom and beer garden at 101 Walnut Street, Montclair, NJ.

Montclair Brewery’s co-owner & general manager Denise Ford Sawadogo grew up in the midst of hip-hop, like many other New Yorkers during that time she was a huge fan, especially of the East Coast rappers like Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, and many others. “I am excited about hip-hop turning 50 this year and definitely wanted to do something special to celebrate this accomplishment,” beams Ford Sawadogo. Her husband and co-owner/head brewer, Leo Sawadogo’s, earlier career was as a radio host back in his home country in West Africa, and he is also a huge music connoisseur. “I really loved meeting Awesome 2 and learning how they have traveled the world, including to London, and the Ivory Coast to share the hip-hop movement,” adds Sawadogo. “When they came to us with the idea of brewing a golden ale for hip-hop’s golden anniversary, I couldn’t refuse,” quips Sawadogo. “Salute” is a crisp and light Golden Ale with a golden hue. It will be available in their tap room on draught and cans to go as well as available at select restaurants, bars, and liquor stores in New Jersey & New York.

The Awesome 2 has been spinning hip-hop tunes for over 40 years. The duo is based in New Jersey, playing on 105.9 WHBI since the very emergence of hip-hop. “It’s an honor to celebrate the culture that has shaped us and so many others. This collaboration represents the essence of hip-hop’s spirit—innovative, diverse, and full of soul.” Special K said. “As the first black-owned brewery in New Jersey, it’s a no-brainer that we’d come to them to collaborate. Hip-hop is all about breaking barriers and celebrating diversity, and that’s something we admire about Montclair,” Teddy Tedd adds.

The brewery will be celebrating the release of “Salute” with all things hip-hop. An all-weekend launch party will take place the weekend of August 4th. On Friday, August 4th, the Awesome 2 curated a day of live DJs, food by Notorious BBQ, live drawings, and performances at their beer garden stage and taproom. On Saturday, August 5th, there will be an art closing by Corey Lightfoot, graffiti battle, food vendor, a vinyl dig hosted by Bash & Pop records, and graffiti black book signing. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite throwback hip-hop outfits.

“Hip-hop” is a subculture and art movement that emerged in New York City in the late 1970s. Young adults living in NYC began to have block parties, using music as an outlet to deal with economic disparities and racial divides. Hip-hop quickly became a global phenomenon, changing music production forever and empowering the African-American and Puerto Rican youth.

About Awesome 2

Awesome 2 (aka Special K & Tedd Tedd) are pioneers in the music industry. They have devoted their lives to the art and in the interim have gained enormous respect. The Awesome 2 are not only known for their radio show but also for their multi media & production company “Awesome Entertainment”, boast projects that include music production, management brand development, lifestyle marketing, television film & video production, domestic/international events & concerts, as well as consultancy. The Awesome 2 have the longest running Hip-Hop show in the world and are inductees to the Paley Center (Museum of Television & Radio). Their clients include Queen Latifah, HBO, American Music Awards, and the NFL. They have also played at the World

Cup French Victory Celebration at the Eiffel Tower to 1.3 million guests.

About Montclair Brewery

Montclair Brewery is a husband and wife owned microbrewery and tasting room located in Montclair’s Walnut Street business district. The business is celebrating 5 years in 2023 and was born from the desires of head brewer, Leo Sawadogo to turn his passion of home brewing into an exciting and growing business with his wife, Denise, who manages the business operations. Leo’s African and Denise’s African-American and Caribbean cultures are often infused into its product and event offerings. Its mission is to build a stronger community by offering an eclectic offering for both craft beer fans and those new to craft beer. There is usually a Montclair Brewery style for everyone. Guests can order Montclair Brewery fresh brews on-site or at home by ordering online for pick up or delivery. A curated selection of its beers can be found at several New Jersey and New York bars, restaurants and retail liquor stores.

https://www.montclairbrewery.com/