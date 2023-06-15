MobCraft Beer Partners with Imperial Beverage in Michigan

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – MobCraft Beer is partnering with Imperial Beverage to bring their beer portfolio to Michigan statewide. Initial MobCraft Beers hitting the state of Michigan include MobCraft Amber, Too Legit to Wit, Low pHunk Sour Ale, Low pHunk Rad-Berry and Vanilla Wafer Porter. More MobCraft brands will be available in Michigan starting July 2023 along with a variety of seasonal beer, unique crowdsourced beers and the annual MobCraft Beer Advent calendar.

Since opening in 2013, the Milwaukee-based craft brewery has grown its distribution footprint every year. “I am happy to have the opportunity to work with Imperial Beverage in 2023. We worked together to bring our 24-pack advent calendars to Michigan in 2022 with great success. So, we decided to bring more MobCraft beer to the market from our line of flagship and seasonal beer. I am excited to get a chance to show off what we have to offer to beer fans across the state of Michigan!” says Henry Schwartz, President of MobCraft Beer.

MobCraft Beer is currently distributed throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Northern Illinois.

Imperial Beverage is a long-standing member of the Michigan beverage distribution community. Established in 1933 after the repeal of prohibition and purchased by Kalamazoo’s Cekola family in 1984, Imperial has grown from a one county beer distributor to a top 10 statewide beer, wine, and spirits wholesaler. With 350 employees and 4 locations in Kalamazoo, Livonia, Ishpeming, and Traverse City, Imperial provides statewide coverage that serves every Michigan County, every week, all year long.

Greg Leone, National Craft Beer Manager at Imperial Beverage says, “We are looking forward to being a distributor partner of MobCraft Beer. After the successful launch of the Advent Calendar in 2022 we both decided together to bring more of the beers to the state. We are excited to be able to offer the individual offerings like the gold medal winning LowpHunk Sour Ale and the other everyday beers produced by MobCraft” Leone adds, “The concept of crowdsourced beers was also a very interesting concept to Imperial Beverage.”

The distribution expansion to Michigan is part of MobCraft’s growth plans which includes the opening of two new taprooms in Waterford, WI and Woodstock, IL. Renovations in both locations are currently underway with Woodstock planning to open 2023 and Waterford in 2024. MobCraft will be moving into the old McHenry County Courthouse at 115 N Johnson St, Woodstock, IL and the old Waterford fire station building at 122 N 2nd St, Waterford, WI.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s locations are 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program and more.

For More Information:

https://www.mobcraftbeer.com