Mispillion River Brewing adds Distribution in Virginia

MILFORD, Del.– Mispillion River Brewing has signed a distribution agreement with Specialty Beverage, expanding the availability of their product line to Virginia.

Mispillion selected Specialty, the distributor of many of the country’s best craft beer brands, after months of research. The brewery’s core brands, such as Reach Around IPA, Not Today Satan IPA and Space Otter Pale Ale have already been shipped to area retailers and small batch beers, such as War Llama Sports Berliner will be made available as they are produced. This finishes Mispillion’s expansions in the Mid-Atlantic region.

El Presidente, Eric Williams, stated, “Virginia has made a name for itself among the craft beer lovers in the Mid-Atlantic. Their breweries are brewing top notch beers and the tourism department has invested a lot of effort into drawing attention to their offerings. We are thrilled to become part of the larger conversation of what Virginia drinks.”

Mispillion has scheduled its official kick-off event at Hop and Shine in Alexandria on March 14 at 5 p.m. Brewery representatives will be hosting additional pint nights and tap takeovers throughout the area in the next few weeks.

About Mispillion River Brewing

Mispillion River Brewing aims to be recognized by its customers and the brewing industry for producing the highest quality craft beer. The brewery, located at 255 Mullett Run Street Milford, DE 19963, is open for samples, pints and growler fills seven days a week. For more information, visit mispillionriverbrewing.com