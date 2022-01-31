Mike Hess Brewing to Expand to East County

SAN DIEGO, California – Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego is excited to announce their expansion to San Diego’s East County through their acquisition of Alpine Beer Company’s Outpost, adding a 4,000 square foot tasting room with a full kitchen and a 5,000 ft2 patio to their portfolio, while importantly retaining the amazing staff. This opportunity came as the combined Green Flash and Alpine brands were sold late last month to Canada’s Tilray and had privately let it be known they’d be shuttering that location.

“We couldn’t be more excited about MHB in East County. My family and I lived in East County for 10 years and we have always wanted a presence for our brand there. We love East County and the adventurous and outdoor lifestyle that East County embodies. We’re looking forward to welcoming the families, mountain bikers, hikers, and beer enthusiasts to our spot! And, we cannot wait to fold the employees there into the MHB team,” said the brewery’s CBO, Mike Hess.

The new Mike Hess Brewing space will include their full draft list on tap with popular choices like Hop Cloud Hazy IPA, Steel Beach Lager and Into the Sunset Blood Orange IPA, their newly released Free Flow hard seltzers, and will accompany an expanded menu of gastropub-inspired foods including pizzas, burgers, salads, and more kid-friendly and allergy-friendly options. As with all Mike Hess Brewing locations, the new East County location will be family and pet-friendly.

“For more than 11 years, our purpose has been To Bring People Together Over Great Beer Around Great Causes. We cannot wait to share this mission with the residents of Alpine and east county San Diego. We have been so blessed by our fans and in turn, have been able to really make an impact on so many great causes and foundations through our combined efforts,” said Lynda Hess, Co-Founder and Culture Czar.

The Alpine location, set for opening under the MHB banner in March ‘22, marks the 6th location for Hess. The facility is located at 1347 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA 91901.

About Mike Hess Brewing

Mike Hess Brewing is one of the premier craft breweries in California, whose beers are distributed across the state of California. Originally established in 2010 as San Diego’s first nano-brewery, the company has expanded to include 6 locations and is now the 35th largest craft brewer in the Golden State. Their tasting room and brewery locations are family and dog-friendly including California’s largest beach-side biergarten, “Mike’s Yard”, in Imperial Beach, the waterfront brewpub in Seaport Village across from the Navy’s carrier turn basin, and their spacious satellite tasting room in the Bay Area’s Walnut Creek. They built their reputation through amazing teammates, by brewing a broad array of award-winning beers and purpose to bring people together over great beer around great causes. Their philanthropic efforts have raised almost a quarter-million dollars for worthy foundations just in the past three years.

For More Information:

https://www.mikehessbrewing.com