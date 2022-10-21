Mike Hess Brewing Announces the Re-Release of Magna Cucurbita after 6 years

Back from the grave – resurrecting after 6 long years since it’s last brewing, MAGNA CUCURBITA, the great pumpkin stout returns to the taps at Mike Hess Brewing this Friday, October 21st.

MHB is commemorating this special return with limited apparel and 6-PACK CANS.

Get ready for a robust pumpkin stout brewed with roasted gourds, dark malts, featuring hints of oak and pumpkin aromatics on the nose. Magna Cucurbita is malty and earthy up front with a subtle cinnamon and nutmeg finish accompanied by a rich malt undertone.

It’s a great pumpkin stout brewed with 120lbs of pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, and cinnamon. It’s dark and spooky and clocks in at about 7.25% ABV.

We can’t wait for you to try it.

