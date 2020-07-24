Migration Brewing Participates in Black is Beautiful Initiative

PORTLAND, Ore. – Migration Brewing is among over 1,000 breweries worldwide participating in the Black Is Beautiful initiative. Their American Imperial Stout will be released on Friday July 24th on draft and in package at their two Portland pubs. All proceeds will be donated to local grassroots organization, Rose City Justice.

Rose City Justice is a Black-lead organization that is committed to unifying local activism efforts. They are creating systemic reform, bringing awareness to the people, and peacefully demanding justice. Rose City Justice has organized largely peaceful demonstrations, often ending with speeches by Black people and other people of color, to accomplish this.

“Rose City Justice has been making positive and lasting changes for the city of Portland,” states co-owner Colin Rath. “We are happy to support Rose City Justice and help a young organization continue to grow.”

The Black Is Beautiful initiative was started by Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing. This collaborative effort includes breweries across the world raising awareness for injustices of people of color and raising funds for police reform and legal defenses. To learn more about this initiative, visit the Black is Beautiful website.

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened three pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com. For more information, visit migrationbrewing.com

