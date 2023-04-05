Migration Announces Hello Again IPA Seasonal Release

Migration Brewing will be releasing their spring seasonal beer Hello Again IPA on April 6th to full Oregon distribution. This crushable, full-flavored, low abv IPA will be replacing the company’s Infinite Riff IPA and will be hitting the shelves at all major retailers. The beer was developed at Migration’s small batch innovation center “The Shop” and has been a pub favorite over the past 2 years.

“We’ve really enjoyed selling and drinking this beer at the pubs over the past couple years and our team is excited to bring a fun new brand to our growing distribution portfolio,” said Eric Banzer-Lausberg, Co-Founder and Sales Director at Migration Brewing. “Hello Again is the perfect springtime beer. Lots of bright, tropical flavors and a crisp finish. Everyone’s excited to share this with beer drinkers statewide,” notes Banzer-Lausberg.

Migration’s brewers have leaned into innovative recipe techniques to create a full-flavored IPA in a beer that is 4.8% abv. Inspired by the West Coast IPA, Hello Again has a lean grain bill driven by 2 Row, Vienna malts and flaked oats. The beer is bursting with hop flavor and punchy aromatics. Showcasing plentiful Idaho 7, Mosaic and Azacca hops the beer exudes tropical tones of mango and sweet tangerine coupled with a crisp finish.

Hello Again IPA, will also be available at all Migration pubs in both package and draft through the spring and summer!

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com/