Melvin Brewing Unleashes IPA Variety 6-Pack

ALPINE, Wyo.— Melvin Brewing is thrilled to announce the launch of its Melvin IPA Variety 6-Pack, a curated selection showcasing the brewery’s dedication to its signature hop-forward style.

This convenient pack is perfect for IPA enthusiasts seeking a journey through the diverse world of Melvin’s hoppy creations. It features three unique beers, each bursting with flavor and personality:

Melvin IPA (7.5% ABV): The OG. Born in the unlikeliest of places – a Thai restaurant in Jackson Hole, WY – this award-winning West Coast IPA is a Melvin classic. Brewed with a blend of malts and hopped with Centennial, Simcoe, and Citra, it offers the perfect balance of fruity and resinous notes.

2×4 Double IPA (9.9% ABV): Buckle up for a hop bonanza! This Double IPA, a two-time Alpha King Champion, explodes with floral, citrusy, and clean hop character. Don’t be shy; embrace the hoppy bliss!

Back in Da Haze (6.5% ABV): A blast from the past, this hazy IPA is a testament to Melvin’s pioneering spirit. Packed with Sabro, Citra, and Mosaic hops, it delivers a tropical punch that will keep your taste buds dancing.

Melvin Brewing’s Marketing Director Travis Cook says: “Melvin built its reputation on the IPA style, and we continue to lean heavily on it with our portfolio. Variety is the spice of life, and this mixed six-pack gives consumers a chance to try three of our core IPAs at a lower price point than a mixed 12-pack, with a fun packaging design that pays homage to our love of old-school hip-hop.”

The Melvin IPA Variety 6-Pack is hitting shelves now.

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, with a 3-barrel system, a hip-hop soundtrack, and dreams of global domination. Riding the success of revolutionary beers like 2×4 and Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb, Melvin went on to become one of the most awarded breweries in the country. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at GABF in 2015, the brewery moved into its new digs at the Mothership in Alpine, cranking out exponentially more brews fit to match the spectacular surrounding views. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin continues to take its world-class suds on a worldwide tour, creating unforgettable experiences along the way, living under the mantra – “If Your Beer Is Not Madness, It’s Not Beer.

For More Information:

https://melvinbrewing.com/