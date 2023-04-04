Melvin Brewing Releases ‘Miss Defy’ Kolsch, Celebrating Women in Beer

ALPINE, Wyo.— Every year, the women of Melvin Brewing come together to brew a beer in celebration of International Women’s Day. Following its popularity on tap, the brew from 2021, ‘Miss Defy’ (5.0% ABV), a unique Kolsch-style brew, is now canned and available wherever you find Melvin beers.

Brewed for and by women in beer, Miss Defy is a unique Kolsch-style brew – a hybrid between an ale and a lager. Ale yeast is used but fermented at a low temperature, then allowed to sit in a lagering phase for the same amount of time as Melvin’s traditional lagers. This creates a beer with a lightly fruity yeast note and slight hop bitterness, but also dry and crisp like a lager – the best of both worlds.

On naming the brew,Pure Madness’s Director of Quality Assurance Sara Gertsch says, “We liked the word Defy as it related to defying the norm and defying expectations, and then by putting the word ‘Miss’ in front of it, we created a homonym for mystify, which just had a cool ring to it. We’ve always had characters represent each core Melvin beer, and one of our most iconic is the hop head brewer for Melvin IPA. We wanted to create a female version, and she is

made of grains rather than hops since this beer is driven by its grain and yeast profiles.”

And to celebrate the occasion this year, the team came together to brew a Blackberry Lemon Sour, available regionally on draft now through the end of August.

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, with a 3-barrel system, a hip-hop soundtrack, and dreams of global domination. Riding the success of revolutionary beers like 2×4 and Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb, Melvin went on to become one of the most awarded breweries in the country. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at GABF in 2015, the brewery moved into its new digs at the Mothership in Alpine, cranking out exponentially more brews fit to match the spectacular surrounding views. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin continues to take its world-class suds on a worldwide tour, creating unforgettable experiences along the way, living under the mantra – “If Your Beer Is Not Madness, It’s Not Beer.

https://melvinbrewing.com/