Mate Maker Co. and Harland Brewing Co. Collab on SoCal Citrus Farm Inspired Hard Kombucha and Australian XPA

Celebrating local produce and small farmers, Mate Maker Co. and Harland Brewing Co., two rising San Diego breweries have paired up for a limited release of a Hard Kombucha and Australian XPA, inspired by locally sourced juicy citrus fruit from Old Grove Farms.

Old Grove consists of 25+ small Inland Empire farmers that traces back five generations. As one of the last remaining groups of family farms in the area, they are dedicated to growing and are certified organic. Old Grove Orange is committed to making small farming sustainable, with all fruit picked to order, and through partnerships with local schools, and like minded lovers of fresh fruit, like Mate Maker and Harland.

Mate Maker is always searching for local growers from where it can source the juiciest and most delicious fruit, and its new Secret Citrus Hard Kombucha flavor showcases the rich, sweet, and tart flavors of Old Grove’s Redlands Navel Oranges. Accentuated with the exotic aromatics of Vic Secret Hops, the new brew offers notes of mango and passionfruit with a hint of resinous background that’s enhanced by sumptuous fruit juices, creating the ultimate blend of complex flavors that promises a hoppy juicy summary surprise with each sip.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our mates over at Harland Brewing Co. to create two incredible recipes. Their commitment to world-class brewing and innovation has inspired us for quite a while and we are excited to work directly with Old Grove Orange in Redlands to learn more about their commitment to passing on their practices of regenerative and sustainable fruit farming to the next generation,” said Justin Medcraft – Founder, Mate Maker.

Harland Brewing Co.’s Australian XPA, Channel Orange-Mango, is a nod to Mate Maker’s Australian roots, featuring strong citrus characteristics with a finish of candied mango. The Vic Secret and Citra hops provide the brew with a unique combo of orange marmalade and bright, tropical fruit simultaneously keeping the body very light, yet sessionable, also allowing the hops and fruit to create a harmoniously balanced and vibrant Aussie-style pale ale.

“The Mate Maker team presented us with a rad opportunity to meet local farmers and use their ingredients to brew a product more unique than most. Working on this project has been an incredible experience for Harland because both teams have a shared passion of supporting local businesses and making amazing drinks,” says Cody Morris – Director of Brewing Operations, Harland Brewery. “We couldn’t be more stoked for everyone to try both versions of the collaboration.”

Mate Maker Co., known for its Australian origins and SoCal inspired laid-back vibe, has quickly made a name for itself in the U.S. with its critically acclaimed all natural hard kombucha. Harland Brewing Co. has been central to the SoCal craft brewing since its founding in 2018, and is deeply committed to its “Labor of Beer” philosophy. The partnership not only encompasses an ethos of hard work and passion for the brewing arts, but symbolizes a convergence of like-minded values, So Cal vibes and a joint effort to bolster the community by spotlighting local farmers.

“It is extremely exciting to have this opportunity to work with the Harland team and another local farm in the southern California area. We have had great respect for the Harland brand for some time and this opportunity to work together on something really special was a collaboration dream come true,” said Josh Makler – BrewMaster, Mate Maker.

Harland’s Channel Orange-Mango serves four, one pint cans per pack with a 5.5% ABV while Mate Maker’s Secret Citrus delivers a crushable 6% ABV in 16 oz single cans, also available on tap in select accounts throughout SoCal.

The Secret Citrus flavors were developed by Mate Maker’s BrewMaster, Josh Makler, a long-time San Diego resident and a pioneer in the hard kombucha category; the Channel Orange-Mango flavors were developed by Director of Brewing Operations, Cody Morris and Senior Brewer Jacob Hillier.

