Mass Brewers Guild Technical Brewing & Business Conference Returns to Jack’s Abby November 8

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts – The Mass Brewers Guild’s 4th annual technical brewing and business conference (MBG Con) – presented by GHM Insurance – will return to Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers on Monday, Nov. 8 for a daylong series of workshops, panel discussions, lectures and networking to support the craft beer community.

The event, which draws 160 professional brewers from Massachusetts and the New England area, provides affordable brewing education and the opportunity to learn from industry experts and peers.

The topics covered reflect the difficult past 18 months that the small business community has faced and seek to cover gaps and prepare brewery owners for the months ahead. From managing company culture, to yeast, and everything in-between – attendees can choose between two tracks that cover a wide breadth of topics.

The day begins with a keynote address from YW Boston CEO, Beth Chandler, who will make the business case for diversity, equity and inclusion and introduce tools that breweries can bring home and apply to their business, regardless of whether there are 3 or 300 employees.

Other sessions offer advice on how to manage hot button HR issues, expand volume through contract brewing, navigate supply chain disruptions and stay ahead of your needs and unpack consumer preferences to better understand beer buying trends.

“We spent a lot of time crafting our content lineup to ensure that we were honing in on what brewery owners and their teams need the most right now,” says Katie Stinchon, executive director of the Mass Brewers Guild. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty. The pandemic taught everyone how to be nimble, lean and creative, but we still have a ways to go before things stabilize. We hope that the conference leaves attendees feeling inspired and prepared for the road ahead.”

Tickets are just $125 a day for Mass Brewers Guild members, and $175 for non-members. All ticket proceeds support the Mass Brewers Guild and its work to protect and promote the craft beer industry across the Commonwealth. Due to festival and event cancellations, this is the only fundraiser slated for the association this year. The event hopes to raise $10k for the Mass Brewers Guild.

All sessions offer ample time for Q&A as well as lunch and happy hour. MBG Con is presented by GHM insurance and made possible thanks to supporting sponsors Acadia Insurance, Alpha Chemical, Amherst Label, arryved, Bowditch, Brew Biscuits, Craft’d Company, Ethical Swag, Fenway Law, Four Star Farms, HawkVisuals, InTouch Labels, Hop Head Farms, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Omega Yeast, and Vanguard Renewables. These businesses are associate members of the Mass Brewers Guild and help to make our educational programs possible and affordable for member breweries.

About the Mass Brewers Guild

Founded in 2007 by a group of committed and passionate brewers, the Mass Brewers Guild, is organized for the purposes of promoting craft brewing and protecting the interests of craft brewers across the Commonwealth. The association is membership based and open to all Massachusetts breweries licensed by the federal Tax and Trade Bureau and the Commonwealth’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. The nonprofit creates a community of brewers while shining light on the broad range of breweries and styles offered throughout state. Through industry and educational events, its mobile application beer trail map, and by providing resources and marketing support to brewers, the nonprofit works to highlight Massachusetts as a top travel destination for craft beer in the U.S. The board also continues its work at the legislative level serving as the voice of craft brewers on Beacon Hill. The Massachusetts Brewers Guild is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit corporation.

For More Information:

MassBrewersGuild.org