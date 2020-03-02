Mad Anthony’s Good Karma IPA Available in Cans

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — All of us at Mad Anthony Brewing Company are excited to give our fans a new way to enjoy Good Karma India Pale Ale with the introduction of our flagship IPA in 16-ounce cans. Good Karma IPA has been a Mad Anthony Brewing Company staple since it’s early years and has developed a large following of craft beer fans. Good Karma IPA in the 16-ounce can format will allow more beer drinkers to experience the perfect balance between malty sweetness and hoppy bitterness.

Good Karma IPA is currently available in 12-ounce bottles throughout Northeast Indiana and at all Mad Anthony Brewing locations. The new artwork distinguishes our can from the bottled version, but the same delicious India Pale Ale can still be found inside. Take your pick and choose how you want to enjoy a sip of Good Karma!

You can find our new 16-ounce cans at any Mad Anthony Brewing Company, Shigs In Pit BBQ location, or throughout Northeast Indiana in select locations where craft beer is sold. Find our retailer list at madbrew.com.

About Good Karma India Pale Ale

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. American-grown hops provide a fruity, citrus-like character. Enjoy the perfect balance between malty sweetness and hoppy bitterness. 55 IBUs / 6.5% ABV

About Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Company was opened in 1998, after three years of planning by Todd Grantham and Blaine Stuckey, old friends with similar interests that decided to turn passion into vocation. When they teamed up with college friend Jeff Neels in 1999, the trio had all the pieces to create a truly unique brewing/dining experience. Together they launched Mad Anthony Brewing Company with the goal of creating Fort Wayne’s first brewpub. Now, Mad Anthony Brewing Company brews 3,000 barrels of MadBrew annually at their original site in downtown Fort Wayne, IN.

For More Information: www.madbrew.com/content/good-karma-cans