Luna Bay Booch Sees Record Expansion in Q1 2022

CHICAGO, Illinois – Luna Bay Booch, a female-founded hard kombucha, has expanded their availability and offerings across retailers nationwide, including Target, Marianos, Trader Joe’s, Jewel-Osco and more. Their rapid success is a direct reflection of their thoughtful and unique brewing practices, in which their proprietary blend is made from Yerba Mate tea, seasonal fruits and herbs aimed to craft a booch that tastes just as fresh as the ingredients packed inside. Luna Bay Booch is vegan, low-sugar, gluten free and non-GMO, plant-based, probiotic and naturally fermented to 6% ABV, a considerate and flavorful, better-for-you libation.

With its headquarters in Illinois, Luna Bay Booch is thrilled to announce heavy expansion in a slew of Target, Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco and Meijer locations throughout the state as well as increased shelf space at Chicago’s wildly popular, Dom’s Kitchen & Market.

Luna Bay is also welcoming new major retailers in Texas and California. On the West Coast, Californian’s will have a new place to pick up Luna Bay Booch, with Trader Joe’s Los Angeles locations joining as its newest retailer. Texans will find their favorite boozy booch at H-E-B, Total Wine, Whole Foods, Twin Liquors and more. With these new additions, Luna Bay continues increasing their footprint in 11 key states.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our hard kombucha to more consumers,” says Luna Bay’s co-founder, Bridget Connelly. “Our team has been so fortunate to work with retail partners that believe in our mission and our values just as strongly as we do.”

In Luna Bay’s home market of Chicago, the growing popularity of hard kombucha is clear. “We continue to see steady sales and growth from the hard kombucha category,” says Jay Owen, co-founder of Dom’s Kitchen & Market in Chicago. “Shoppers are excited by the innovation in the space and are eager to try new options as alternatives to beer. We are looking forward to growing with the brands we already have partnerships with such as Luna Bay Booch as well as working with other emerging players driving this innovative segment.”

About Luna Bay Booch

A health-minded, female-founded beverage perfect for celebrating a day well-lived, Luna Bay Booch was born out of a need to educate ourselves on how to enjoy health-oriented libations that give back to our body, mind, soul and earth. Luna Bay is made from Yerba Mate tea, seasonal fruits and herbs sourced from local farmers and suppliers, all aimed to craft a booch that tastes just as fresh as the ingredients packed inside. It’s all-natural, low-sugar, gluten free and non-GMO, plant-based, probiotic and naturally fermented to 6% ABV. Currently available in the following markets: Illinois, California, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Texas.

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com/