Lost Rhino Brewing in Ashburn, VA has launched the second in their new line of seasonal variety packs. The Fall version is available now and contains 2 of our top core brands, Face Plant IPA and Rhino Chasers Pilsner. Along with these 2 for the fall are our Rhino’fest Marzen Lager and new rebranded Hammer Down Helles Lager.

For More Information:

https://www.lostrhino.com/