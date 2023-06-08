Lord Hobo and Richie’s Slush Collaborate

Lord Hobo Brewing and Richie’s Super Premium Italian Ice have partnered up to brew a Watermelon Wheat Ale as part of Lord Hobo’s Collab Series. Available now for a limited time through the summer, this Watermelon Wheat Ale is a light and refreshing treat at 5% ABV.

Richie Cardillo, founder of Richie’s Italian Ice, states, “This partnership is very exciting for our team. We’ve been established since 1956 and it’s been great to see our neighbors thrive throughout these years. Lord Hobo has been a great partner to work with and we’re excited to innovate on this unique collaboration together. Watermelon is one of our most popular flavors and using that inspiration on a beer is a perfect fit.”

In addition to the beer release, Richie’s slush carts will be parked at Lord Hobo’s Boston taproom this Thursday, May 25th, and at Lord Hobo Woburn the following Saturday, May 27th. More details on the events can be found on Lord Hobo’s website.

“Partnering with local companies is very important to us at Lord Hobo”, says Aubree Karls, Marketing Director at Lord Hobo. “We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such a long-standing iconic brand like Richie’s on this summer treat. This beer is bursting with juicy flavors to welcome the warm season. We look forward to growing our relationship with more exciting projects down the pipeline.”

Lord Hobo’s Watermelon Wheat Ale will be available on tap in select bars and in 4-packs and 12-packs at retailers all around the Northeast.

https://lordhobo.com/richies/