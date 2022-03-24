Living The Dream Brewing Shifts Arapahaze Double Hazy IPA To 12 Ounce Cans

LITTLETON, Colorado – The switch from Living The Dream Arapahaze Double Hazy IPA 16 oz. 4-packs to 12 oz. 6-packs is now complete, with new cans available across Colorado.

This shift is a change in packaging, with the same beloved Double Hazy IPA recipe in the new format. Arapahaze is brewed with large amounts of flaked and malted wheat and oats, mixed with lactose to temper big citrus and tropical fruit flavors that come from Citra, El Dorado, Idaho 7, Mosaic and Azacca hops; and fermented with a New England IPA specific yeast strain. This bold DIPA is full- bodied and bursting with tropical fruit and citrus hop flavor.

“We’re making this change to ensure supply of this beer within the current supply chain, not to mention we’re happy to give people a proper 6-pack of this crowd favorite,” says Living The Dream Founder Jason Bell.

Arapahaze sports an orange-hued mountainscape image taken by Living The Dream Director of Operations Michael Accera; an image that captures this beer’s vibrancy and boldness.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

