Living The Dream Brewing Comes to Sterling Ranch

LITTLETON, Colo.— Living The Dream Brewing is excited to announce that beginning on December 29 it will become the brewery at The Sterling Center in Littleton’s Sterling Ranch neighborhood.

This taproom is located at 8155 Piney River Avenue in The Sterling Center, home to a variety of businesses that serve the Sterling Ranch community.

Founder Jason Bell has been on the lookout for a second taproom that can accommodate his growing customer base and team; not to mention the brewery currently has many regulars from Sterling Ranch. He and the Living The Dream team are looking forward to offering new events and specials at The Sterling Center. “It’s going to be a season of big change and festivities for us,” he says. “Stay tuned.”

About Living the Dream Brewing

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State. Live the life you have imagined.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/living-the-dream-sterling-ranch-2023