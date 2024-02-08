Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Announced Kentucky Old Fashioned Bourbon Barrel Ale

LEXINGTON, Ky.— Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, announces its newest seasonal release beer this week with nationwide availability for its Kentucky Old Fashioned Bourbon Barrel Ale (SRP $14.99 / 4pk Bottles). This is a seasonal beer release.

Kentucky Old Fashioned Bourbon Barrel Ale – 10% ABV

Inspired by the classic Old Fashioned cocktail, this is truly a Beer Born In Bourbon. This seasonal beer release is brewed with cherries and orange peel, but most importantly it is aged in freshly decanted Bourbon barrels to achieve a barrel-aged beer full of timeless flavor and with bold ambition. Even though February is the shortest month of the year, just like this beer, February is packed full of “flavor”. According to the internet, the month of February is host to over 500 holidays. Certainly, there are several occasions perfect to celebrate alongside a Kentucky Old Fashioned Bourbon Barrel Ale, whether it be for something recognizable such as Valentines Day, President’s Day or Mardi Gras, or maybe something a bit more unusual like Bubble Gum Day or International Tug of War Day. No matter the occasion, this 10% ABV, 100% bourbon barrel-aged beer is perfect for celebrating your successful (or slightly unsuccessful) Dry January endeavors.

The New Way To Old Fashioned

Coming in at an uncharacteristically high 10% abv versus 8.0% abv as per other previous seasonal releases – simply put by the innovation team at Lexington, “…this one just needed more booze to live up to its namesake.” Coaxing the flavors of an iconic cocktail out of a beer can be tricky, but given Lexington is home to the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, they are aptly suited to the task. Access to some of the freshest ex-bourbon barrels in Kentucky including their own from Town Branch Bourbon barrels, nearly 20-years’ experience barrel-aging beers and an expertise in distillation provides the perfect catalyst when blurring the lines between cocktail and beer – all in one bottle. This first seasonal release beer for 2024 also kickstarts a new campaign towards The New Way To Old Fashioned at Lexington which encompasses several lean-ins inspired by the classic cocktail which will include Overproof Cocktails, a sustainability platform of Wood, Water & What Lies Ahead and some savvy social media engagement geared towards slowing things down and taking things #OldFashioned

Brand Highlights:

Kentucky Old Fashioned Bourbon Barrel Ale (SRP $14.99 / 4pk Bottles)

Kentucky Old Fashioned Bourbon Barrel Ale is brewed with cherries and orange delivering hints of vanilla, dried fruit, spices and bitter orange. 100% barrel-aged in freshly decanted Kentucky Bourbon Barrels.Malt Types: Crystal Dark Malt, 2-Row Malt, Aromatic Munich Malt, Caramel MaltHop Types: Willamette, Nugget, Lemondrop, Orange PeelABV: 10% abv/ 20 ProofEstimated Availability: February 2024 [Estimated ~6,000 cases available to the US mkt]Cellar Regiment:Cellar Temperature: 42-degrees FahrenheitBarrel Type: Freshly decanted Kentucky Bourbon BarrelsTasting Notes:Appearance: Dark CopperAroma: Cocktail, cherry and orange citrusPalate: Oak, vanilla, zesty orange, spiceFinish: Sticky, boozy and warming

About the Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Located in Lexington, Ky., Lexington Brewing Co. began in 1890 and was revitalized in 1999 by the late Dr. Pearse Lyons and his son Dr. Mark Lyons as Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Dr. Pearse Lyons was a visionary Irish entrepreneur and scientist with a master’s degree in brewing and a Ph.D. in yeast fermentation. Lyons also founded Alltech, a global animal health and nutrition company. Today, both businesses are led by his son, Dr. Mark Lyons, who represents the seventh generation of the Lyons family to be in the brewing, distilling and cooperage industry. Lexington Brewing & Distilling is home to the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale and Town Branch Distillery, a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Every emptied barrel is sustainably upcycled from the distillery to the brewery to produce world-class beer and spirits.

About Town Branch Distillery

Located in Lexington, Ky., Town Branch Distillery is the first new distillery to open in Lexington, Ky. since Prohibition and part of Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. It crafts the award-winning Town Branch Bourbon, Town Branch True Cask Bourbon, Town Branch Rye, Town Branch Malt and Bluegrass Sundown, a Bourbon-infused coffee liqueur. Town Branch Bourbon plays an integral role in production, where the used barrels are upcycled to craft a range of whiskey and barrel-aged beers internally over the lifetime of each barrel, including the flagship brew, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale.

About Kentucky Barrel-Aged Beers

The Kentucky range of beers by Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail focuses on the art of barrel-aging beer as one of the largest barrel-aged beer brands in the world. With its easy access to freshly decanted Kentucky Bourbon barrels and its inclusion as 1 of 18 Kentucky Bourbon Trail Distilleries (Town Branch Distillery), Lexington capitalizes on the freshness of the barrel to create a style of barrel-aged beer unlike any other brewery in America. It crafts the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Imperial Milk Stout, Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale and an assortment of Kentucky Barrel-Aged Seasonal/Specialty releases.

About Alltech

Founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech delivers smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture. Our diverse portfolio of products and services improves the health and performance of plants and animals, resulting in better nutrition for all and a decreased environmental impact. We are a global leader in the agriculture industry. Our team produces specialty ingredients, premix supplements, feed and biologicals, backed by science and an unparalleled platform of services. Strengthened by more than 40 years of scientific research, we carry forward a legacy of innovation and a unique culture that views challenges through an entrepreneurial lens. As a private, family-owned company, we adapt quickly to our customers’ needs and focus on advanced innovation. We believe agriculture has the greatest potential to shape the future of our planet. Our more than 5,000 talented team members worldwide share our purpose of Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™. Together, we can provide nutrition for all, revitalize local economies and replenish the planet’s natural resources. Headquartered just outside of Lexington, Kentucky, USA, Alltech serves customers in more than 120 countries, has five bioscience centers, and operates more than 80 manufacturing facilities across the globe.

For More Information:

https://lexingtonbrewingco.com/