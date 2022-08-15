Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat Returns

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin – Leinenkugel’s long-gone cult-favorite beer – Sunset Wheat – is officially BACK for a limited time! TheBelgian-style witbier with notes of orange and blueberry, often described as tasting like fruity pebbles in beer form, is available on shelves beginning August 15 in standalone packs throughout the Great Lakes Region and included in the Lodge Variety Pack nationwide.Plus, to celebrate Leinenkugel’s is offering up the easiest gig for the end of summer – they are paying someone $10,000 to watch a sunset with Sunset Wheat in hand!

The award-winning beer left shelves in 2019, but it wasn’t long until Leinenkugel’s fans made it known that they wanted it back. One diehard even created a change.org petition that has been signed by over 1500 people. Leinenkugel’s is always listening to their fans and trying to make their desires a reality. And now, they’ve made it happen – along with one lucky fan winning a sweet sunset vacation to celebrate.

While everyone knows about the beauty of a California or Florida sunset, Leinenkugel’s – born and brewed in Wisconsin – knows that Wisconsin is the best kept secret for beautiful sunsets…especially when enjoyed with a beer in hand. And now they are looking for someone to share that Midwestern sunset in celebration of their returning beer Sunset Wheat. For the first time ever, Leinenkugel’s is paying one lucky sunset enthusiast to be their “Sunset Streamer” – to host a livestream of the last Wisconsin sunset of summer with a Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat in hand. Interested folks who are at least 25 yrs old and a U.S. resident have until August 18 to apply for the gig explaining why they are the ultimate beer drinking sunset watcher. The chosen Sunset Streamer will be compensated a whopping $10,000 for one relaxing evening of enjoying the new brew and watching the sun go down (plus get to enjoy a Labor Day Weekend away courtesy of Leinenkugels). Starting Aug 9th through August 18th, aspiring Sunset Streamers can apply by following and tagging Leinenkugel’s on Instagram and posting a video explaining why they are the ultimate fan of the Wisconsin sunset and Sunset Wheat with the hashtags #sunsetstreamer and #contest.

Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat is a Belgian-style witbier, with notes of orange and blueberry, and a tart, citrusy finish brewed with cluster hops. Sunset Wheat is brewed in Chippewa Falls, WI.

