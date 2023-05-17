Left Hand Brewing Company Releases New Passion Fruit Sour Ale

LONGMONT, Colo.— Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, is delighted to unveil their newest year-round brew, Breezy Does It, a passion fruit sour ale.

Lively fruit notes, subtle malt and pleasantly floral Ella hops make Breezy Does It the ultimate companion for warm weather activities, patio parties or a staycation. Light and refreshing with a 4.8% ABV, Breezy Does It is made for repeat enjoyment.

“We wanted to create a beer that would evoke a feeling of being whisked away on an imaginary vacation, without a care in the world,” said Jill Preston, Director of Marketing at Left Hand Brewing. “With each sip, the tangy and refreshing flavors of passion fruit awaken your senses, reminiscent of exotic destinations and sun-soaked beaches. It’s an immersive escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.”

Breezy Does It made its tap debut in April at Left Hand’s Longmont Tasting Room and Left Hand RiNo in Denver, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Breezy Does It is now available on draft and in 6-packs in Colorado and several other states in the Left Hand footprint.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 29-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and nine European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 46 states, DC and internationally.

For More Information:

https://lefthandbrewing.com/