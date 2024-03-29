Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases Path of Totality Black IPA

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids announces the release of Path of Totality (7.5% ABV), a limited-release Black IPA crafted to celebrate the complete solar eclipse taking place April 8. Path of Totality will be available only in the path of totality for a limited time. Find it at the Lawson’s Finest’s destination brewery and taproom in Waitsfield, Vt., and in limited quantities at select retailers in New York.

A solar eclipse is an incredibly rare event that occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, totally obscuring the sun. Northern Vermont will be in the path of totality from about 2:14 p.m. to 4:37 p.m., marking Vermont’s first total eclipse event since 1932.

Brewed in honor of nature’s spectacle, Path of Totality is a beer to moon over. The recipe for this typically hop-forward IPA is brewed with Eclipse hops and darker-than-usual malts, lending the beer a dark color and roasty malt qualities. The interplay of zesty citrus and fresh pine flavors from Eclipse hops and pronounced malt characteristics in Path of Totality pleasantly teases the palate with tides of flavor.

“Vermont is an amazing place to visit any time,” said Lawson’s Finest Liquids CEO Adeline Druart. “But the eclipse is an extra special reason to come and enjoy all that the area has to offer. As part of a warm welcome to all eclipse-gazers, please stop by the taproom and try Path of Totality, brewed just for this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.”

A portion of proceeds from the beer will benefit ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, whose mission is to inspire and engage families in the joy of scientific discovery, wonder of nature and care of Lake Champlain. This Good Brews for a Cause release is part of Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Social Impact Program, which benefits local organizations throughout the year and has donated more than $2 million since 2018.

“ECHO is thrilled to partner with Lawson’s Finest Liquids on the release of Path of Totality. Lawson’s Finest has supported our work throughout the years, and we are especially grateful for their contribution to our eclipse programming and STEM education across Vermont,” said ECHO’s Director of Development Nicole Bova.

While you’re visiting Vermont for the eclipse, make this unique experience complete with a trip to Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ destination brewery and taproom, and share a pint or two of Path of Totality Black IPA. For those in the taproom during the eclipse, protective solar eclipse glasses will be available provided by ECHO, as well as specials on Path of Totality.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The SIP has raised more than $2 Million for important causes since 2018. The brewery is a values-driven B Corp certified business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

ABOUT ECHO, LEAHY CENTER FOR LAKE CHAMPLAIN

ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is Vermont’s science and nature museum on the Burlington waterfront. The Museum’s mission is to inspire and engage families in the joy of scientific discovery, wonder of nature, and care of Lake Champlain. Visitors can discover over 100 interactive family experiences, 70 live species, seasonal changing exhibits, and The Northfield Savings Bank 3D Theater. ECHO aims to make the world accessible to developing minds in a way that children learn best, through hands-on science play, in Champ Lane, an early childhood exhibit. In Awesome Forces and Engineer It exhibits, visitors of all ages tackle daily engineering challenges at our tinkering bench as well as delight in discovering the forces that have shaped the Lake Champlain Basin. ECHO encourages visitors to view the natural environment as part of their neighborhood and to explore, learn about, and consider opportunities for stewardship. 2024 marks ECHO’s 30 years of teaching more than 3 million visitors about the role of science in our culture and lives.

