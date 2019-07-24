Lakewood Brewing Releases Melon Baller Hazy IPA

DALLAS — Lakewood Brewing Company (LBC) continues to come out with seriously fun beers in their Limited Can Series line. The extremely limited beer series has been well received by fans, for both the inventive beer and the fun, hand-drawn can designs.

The third release behind Earthly Highs and Muy Importante is Melon Baller, a 6.9% ABV Hazy IPA brewed with Loral, Citra, Bravo and Huell Melon hops as well as fresh cantaloupe.

“We’ve been toying around with some recipes and are finally ready to ‘embrace the haze.’ We wanted to make a hazy IPA but make it a little more fun by brewing it with two types of ‘melon’ — Huell Melon hops that add ripe melon and bright fruit aromas, plus fresh cantaloupe to boost the fruit-forward hop profile and create a soft palate,” said Wim Bens, President and Founder of LBC. “It’s also got a kick-ass can design by our friend and artist Cory Say.”

Melon Baller will be available in limited distribution for a limited time in 4-pack cans as well as draft starting in early August.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com.