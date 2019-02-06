Lakewood Brewing Releases French Quarter Temptress

Dallas— Just in time for Mardi Gras, Lakewood Brewing Company (LBC) will release its innovative French Quarter Temptress.

You do not have to hitch a ride to N’awlins for some Crescent City flavor. Lakewood Brewing’s friends at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters age gree, Fair-Trade Certified Peruvian Cajamarca coffee beans in recently emptied bourbon barrels for months, then roast them to perfection. LBC then slowly infuses the beans into their beer with a touch of chicory. You will taste coffee, a hint of spice and Fat Tuesday. The result is sin-in-a-glass for any coffee or Temptress lover.

Even though Lakewood beers are not yet distributed state-wide, Temptress is the number one selling craft stout sold in Texas by a wide margin. “French Quarter Temptress is the first of our four Temptress variations we’ll be releasing this year. We call these our ‘Seduction Series,’ and this year will bring back some fan favorites as well as a brand new release near the end of the year,” says Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing Company. “Creativity has always been at the heart of everything we do. The Seduction Series is just another way for us to continue to be creative with winning, established beers in our lineup. Brewing and cooking are both really a perfect blend of both art and science. I know most of us at LBC love to eat as much as we love to drink good beer. The Seduction Series allows us to incorporate some unique ingredients that you may not expect in your beer, for a unique and rewarding experience.”

If you look closely at the packaging for the bottles, you will notice some illustrations that speak to the specific ingredients added to each Seduction release. “The illustrations on the labels and packaging were all done by a local artist. We love supporting other people who are putting their heart and soul into everything they do. That sort of creativity and authenticity is what we’re all about,” said Bens.

French Quarter Temptress can be found in 4-pack bottles in destination liquor stores and discerning gourmet grocery stores, as well as on draft at craft-centric local bars and restaurants that appeal to consumers who are hungry for discovering something new. The beer is available for a limited time.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery producing internationally inspired, locally crafted beers. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and quickly became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (second most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout the DFW Metroplex, Austin and Central Texas, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Bryan/College Station and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants and retailers; perfect “for whichever neighborhood you call home.” For Taproom location and information, please visit lakewoodbrewing.com