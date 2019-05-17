Lakewood Brewing Reintroduces Raspberry Temptress to Lineup

DALLAS — After being benched for over 18 months, Lakewood Brewing has returned Raspberry Temptress to its much sought-after Seduction Series lineup.

Just as with all the Seduction Series brews, Raspberry Temptress starts with “The Stout Of Texas” Temptress as the base beer, and is then infused with a ridiculous amount of fresh raspberry puree.

“When we add the raspberry puree to the beer things can get a little messy in the brewery,” joked Wim Bens, president and founder of LBC. “This year’s batch took over 1,000 lbs. of fresh Oregon raspberry puree to get the flavor just right. The result is a big, decadent stout with a subtle fruit acidity and a chocolate covered raspberry aroma.”

So what prompted the return?

“We like to keep our Seduction Series lineup ever-changing, Bens said. “Temptress is such a great beer to add layers of flavor to that we don’t want to release the same four versions every year. That means that some of our favorites will take a break from time to time in order for us to bring new ideas and exciting flavors to our fans. So for this year Coconut Temptress is taking a break and Raspberry, usually released for Valentine’s Day, comes back in for the summer.”

Raspberry Temptress can be found in 4-pack bottles at liquor stores and gourmet grocery stores, as well as on draft at craft-centric bars and restaurants. The beer is available for a limited time.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery producing internationally inspired, locally crafted beers. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin and Central Texas, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Bryan/College Station and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com