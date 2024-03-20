Kit NA Brewing Expands Footprint: Secures Wegmans and Grows East Coast Presence

PORTLAND, Maine— Kit NA Brewing, renowned for its award-winning and crushable non-alcoholic beer, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its growth through an expansion of footprint and distribution across key chains. This exciting development includes three new chain authorizations and two chain expansions, marking a significant milestone for the brand, with new distribution down much of the East Coast.

Kit NA Brewing has secured authorization at several prominent retail chains in the East region. Beginning in early 2024, Kit NA Brewing products hit the shelves at Wegmans, Big Y, and Price Chopper outlets for the first time. Furthermore, Kit is enhancing and expanding its current assortment and distribution within Whole Foods and Total Wine, further solidifying its foothold in the market.

This expansion also extended into five new states along the East Coast. The newly added territories that now carry Kit’s non-alcoholic craft beer include New York Metro, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, DC Metro, Virginia, and Georgia. This strategic expansion broadens the company’s geographical reach to most of the East Coast.

Kit NA Brewing is proud to welcome five new distributors and key partners into its network including Lake Beverage, Hop & Wine, Sarene Craft Beer, Try-It Distributing, and Savannah Distributing. These distributors will play a key role in Kit NA Brewing’s continued success and growth. With the launch of these distributors, Kit NA Brewing is better equipped than ever to meet the growing demand for premium non-alcoholic beer which is growing 31.7% vs the prior year.

Kit’s GM, Billy Keighley comments: “The Kit team has done an incredible job building our story via the independent market over the last 6 months, which has led to a compelling proposition to the key chains throughout the east coast. We are incredibly humbled to be receiving such a warm welcome across so many amazing retail and wholesale partners as we look to enable more people to have a Kit!”

About Kit NA Brewing

Kit NA Brewing, founded in 2021 by co-founders Rob Barrett and Will Fisher, makes 6x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA) and Here We Go (Hazy IPA), Kit NA Brewing’s mission is to offer high quality craft beer without the buzz, that does not compromise on taste or quality. #HaveAKit

For More Information:

https://www.kitna.beer/