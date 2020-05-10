Jolly Roger Brew Introduces bLIMEy! Tropical Pale Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Stuck at home and dreaming of a tropical vacation? Looking for a liquid treasure to complement your Cinco de Mayo celebration? Jolly Roger Brew is offering bLIMEy!, a refreshing gold ale with a hint of lime, for take-out in growlers and 16 oz. cans.

Curb-side pickup is available at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday and Friday from 4-7pm. In addition to the bLIMEy!, Jolly Roger is offering it’s flagship tropically inspired IPAtch, an enjoyable, smooth, delicious IPA with citrus notes and an ABV:7.5%.

Jolly Roger Brew (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrew.com and Facebook @jollyrogerbrew.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.