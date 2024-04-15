Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Introduce Four New, Refreshing Flavors in Time For Spring

Jim Beam, the world’s number one bourbon, invites drinkers to “Crack Open the Cooler Side of Flavor,” with the addition of four new varietals to its lineup of Ready-To-Drink (RTD) beverages, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers. Made in partnership with The Boston Beer Company, the malt-based Kentucky Coolers are crafted in the spirit of the Jim Beam legacy, which aims to spark connection and bring people together over a delicious beverage. Refreshingly light flavor and uniquely crisp Kentucky Coolers feature fan-favorite flavor combinations that are best enjoyed in the company of others.

With four new flavors, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers will build on the success of its lemonade varieties, introducing Blueberry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, as well as put its own southern spin on a beloved east coast cocktail, “the crush,” debuting Orange Crush and Peach Crush.

For maximum convenience and shareability, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers’ four new flavors are making their way to shelves nationwide in an all-new variety 12pk/12oz cans. Here is what fans can expect from the new flavors:

Orange Crush – Bright, citrusy notes of orange complemented by a hint of sweetness and taste of bourbon.

– Bright, citrusy notes of orange complemented by a hint of sweetness and taste of bourbon. Peach Crush – Sweet and tangy, just like biting into a fresh peach, complementing the bourbon tasting notes.

– Sweet and tangy, just like biting into a fresh peach, complementing the bourbon tasting notes. Blueberry Lemonade – Crisp, light flavors of lemon meet the taste of muddled blueberries and bourbon.

– Crisp, light flavors of lemon meet the taste of muddled blueberries and bourbon. Strawberry Lemonade – Tart and fruity; the epitome of sunny-day sipping and balance to the bourbon tasting notes.

“Jim Beam is an iconic brand that at its core is about the power of human connection, going back to the front porch of the Beam family home where everyone was welcome,” said Jim Beam Global Brand Vice President Veronique Mura. “We know firsthand how a carefully crafted beverage can complement life’s most cherished moments and that is captured in every can of Kentucky Coolers cracked open with the ones we love. We are proud to continue to innovate this iconic brand and introduce more unique flavors for people to connect over and share.”

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers are 5% ABV and 120 calories per serving with a suggested retail price of $15.99 for a 12-can variety pack.

About Jim Beam Bourbon

Jim Beam is the world’s best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that’s been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil’s Cut and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker’s Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher’s, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory’s core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

For More Information:

https://www.jimbeam.com/en/bourbons/jim-beam-kentucky-coolers