Jackie O’s Begins Construction on Location in Downtown Columbus

Jackie O’s is excited to announce that construction at Jackie O’s On Fourth is underway at 171 North 4th Street in downtown Columbus. Jackie O’s worked with Columbus firm, Design Collective, on the design of the space and hired Lincoln Construction to complete construction of the renovation and buildout. Tentatively, the modest inside bar and outdoor patio are scheduled to open in September of 2022.

John Clift, General Manager of Jackie O’s On Fourth stated that, “I cannot wait to tell our thousands of customers that, YES, you may in fact have a beer here!”

After purchasing the location formerly occupied by Elevator Brewing Company in 2020, Jackie O’s is happy to finally be breaking ground downtown. The space will include the existing 4500 sq ft brewery, a 5000 sq ft public space that includes a bar, retail store, space for a future kitchen, a private 2nd floor event space, and an 8000 sq ft patio. The patio has been designed as an urban green space with a portion of it under cover, appealing to patrons year-round. Jackie O’s carryout beer store will remain open throughout the buildout with temporary parking at the rear of the building. All Jackie O’s products will continue to be available at this location. The design process has had its ups and downs, and the Jackie O’s crew has learned a great deal about the process of design and planning for a project of this magnitude.

The patio will seat 400 plus people with the indoor space accommodating up to 100. At this time, Jackie O’s plans to host two food trucks, with additional space earmarked for a kitchen in the future. Once open, Jackie O’s will have parking on-site for 20-30 vehicles. Jackie O’s plans to employ their “sustainably crafted with purpose” mission by including a 60 barrel (1800 gallon) fermentation vessel on the Mezzanine level for rainwater collection, sustaining the native plants featured throughout the patio. Additionally, Jackie O’s has partnered again with Third Sun Solar to install a solar array on-site. Third Sun Solar, an Athens-based company, previously installed the 298 panel array on the production brewery roof in Athens!

Andrew Arthur (Art) Oestrike, President and Founder of Jackie O’s, added, “Thank you so much for all of your warm and wonderful messages welcoming us to Columbus and the downtown area. From conversations with our On Fourth neighbors, to Bobcat Alumni, and longtime Jackie O’s supporters – just about everyone we have spoken with makes us feel very humbled, excited, and anxious to step into the big city. It’s been an honor to hear your kind and supportive words and it will be our pleasure and privilege to welcome you to On Fourth in September.”

Jackie O’s was established in 2005 in Athens, Ohio. The brewery has grown from a very small brewpub to a regional beer brand within the past 15 years. Jackie O’s products can be found in most grocery store chains in the state of Ohio and in a number of specialty beer stores around the world. Current locations include the original Jackie O’s Brewpub, the Public House Restaurant, Jackie O’s Taproom and production brewery, Barrel Ridge Farm, and Jackie O’s Bakeshop. For more information, please visit www.Jackieos.com or @JackieOsBrewery.