Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Partners with Orlando Guardians XFL Team

ORLANDO, Florida – Ivanhoe Park Brewing has been named the Orlando Guardians’ Official Craft Beer sponsor and will unveil the “Official Guardians Beer” for the 2023 season on Feb. 18, in conjunction with the team’s season-opening game.

The “Official Guardians Beer” will be unveiled at at the first-ever Orlando Guardians Watch Party, set for Feb. 18 at Ivanhoe Park Brewing. All Guardians fans are invited to gather at Ivanhoe Park Brewing (1300 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803) as early as 6:30 p.m. to take part in the festivities, with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. ET from Houston, as the Guardians open their inaugural season vs. the Roughnecks.

There will be food trucks on site for the watch party and early arrival is highly-encouraged. In addition, the Orlando Guardians marketing team will be on hand with team giveaways and opportunities to pick up tickets for the home opener on Feb. 26.

“Getting professional football back in Orlando is very exciting and we are honored to be part of it,” said Glenn Cosson, Co-Founder and CEO of Ivanhoe Park Brewing. “The leadership and management of the Orlando Guardians have been great to work with and we know our brand will be well represented. We look forward to the partnership and having our Commitment to Community continued through the efforts of the Guardians. We can’t wait to see Orlando out supporting and cheering on the Guardians while enjoying a locally-brewed Orlando craft beer.”

As the Official Craft Beer Sponsor of the Orlando Guardians, Ivanhoe Park Beer will be available at Camping World Stadium on game days. The Official Guardians Beer will also be available throughout the season at the brewery.

“The Orlando Guardians and Ivanhoe Park Brewing share a commitment to the Orlando and Central Florida community, which makes us even more excited to partner with them,” said Guardians Vice President of Business Operations Bart Kendall. “Guardians fans are going to love the Official Guardians Beer and we can’t wait to unveil it with everyone at our official season-opening watch party at the brewery.”

