IT’S CORN! Cobbin at the Creek Returns to Neshaminy Creek Brewing

CROYDON, Penn.— The anticipation is poppin’ as Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company prepares to host Cobbin’ at The Creek 2 on Saturday, July 29 at the Croydon brewery and taproom in honor of the release of its critically acclaimed Better Maize Ahead American Cream Ale. The day will be filled with a-maze-ing food, drinks, music, and games including a corn-themed menu from The Clean Plate Club food truck, live music from The Cheddar Boys, and the highly anticipated beer. Attendees can also participate in some friendly competition with the return of the corn shucking contest and, of course, cornhole. Named one of the Top 50 Beers of 2022 by Wine Enthusiast and listed as a cream ale favorite by beer industry expert John Holl, Better Maize Ahead is a crisp and refreshing relative of the American Light Lager, brewed with flaked maize and gently hopped with Hallertau for a delicate floral finish. With a soft mouthfeel and a subtle, sweet cereal character reminiscent of corn pops, Better Maize Ahead sits at 4.9% ABV. “This beer was born out of our love of classic Cream Ales – a style a lot of our staff is passionate about. It’s our third time releasing Better Maize Ahead, and with every iteration, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our fans,” says Neshaminy Creek Founder and Head Brewer, Rob Jahn. “We are also very excited to bring back Cobbin’ at The Creek. It’s ‘elote’ fun and a great way to celebrate this delicious beer with our community! Plus, we can’t resist all the corny jokes.”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/