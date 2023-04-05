It Takes Two to Mango! Neshaminy Creek Brewing Launches Rita’s Fruit Brews

CROYDON, Penn.— Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is thrilled to announce Rita’s Fruit Brews, a new line of beers inspired by the iconic Rita’s Italian Ice (Rita’s) brand, with the April 15 launch of its first flavor Mango, a refreshing seasonal Blonde Ale brewed with mango at an easy-going 5% ABV. Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango will be available at all three Neshaminy Creek locations and sold in 12 oz. can 6-packs while supplies last at beer distributors, grocery, bottle shops, and on draft throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware.

Rita’s Fruit Brews will be sold alongside Neshaminy Creek’s wide variety of handcrafted ales and lagers which have made the brewery a regional staple for over a decade. Rita’s Fruit Brews will not be available in Rita’s shops. A tribute to the brand’s most popular flavor, Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango is brewed with 2-Row Malt, White Wheat, Flaked Oats, and hopped with Herkules and Chinook then conditioned on loads of sweet mangoes. The result is an easy-drinking beer with a nostalgic aroma and big fruity flavor transporting you back to waiting under the signature candy-striped awning for an icy sweet treat. Highly sessionable with bright fruity flavor, the new Blonde Ale will appeal to craft beer drinkers looking for something fresh this spring and summer along with newcomers who may have a sentimental soft spot for Rita’s. The Rita’s Fruit Brews concept is a homegrown idea as both brands are based in Bucks County, PA, north of Philadelphia, and share history. Rita’s first location opened in 1984, just minutes from Neshaminy Creek’s production brewery and taproom. While each company operates in very different spaces, their shared values and local roots have driven each of their respective successes thus far.

To celebrate the release of Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango, Neshaminy Creek will host launch parties at its Croydon and Dublin taprooms featuring family-friendly entertainment including live music, circus performers, food trucks, Rita’s Italian Ice, and more on Saturday, April 15 starting at noon.

“As a lifetime Bucks County resident and Rita’s fan myself, I couldn’t be more excited or proud to launch this beer,” said Kyle Park, Director of Sales and Marketing at Neshaminy Creek. “The idea originated during the height of the pandemic when taking my kids to Rita’s was one of the few escapes from the monotony of working from home. The brand continues to be such a big part of our summer memories, creating a line of beers inspired by them felt like a no-brainer. Just as fans look to Rita’s to mark a special occasion or treat themselves, I’m hoping they do the same with Rita’s Fruit Brews.”

“We’re thrilled to see Neshaminy Creek bring Rita’s to life in a new, exciting way for our adult fans,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Licensing, LLC. “Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango is delightfully refreshing, unexpectedly not too sweet, and is true to the beer quality you can come to expect from Neshaminy Creek. It is sure to be a staple for craft beer lovers and Rita’s adult fans alike, and we can’t wait to see what flavor mashup their brewing team comes up with next.”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

About Rita’s Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, PA in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/