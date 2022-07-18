Island Brewing Company Celebrates 21 Years

CARPINTERIA, California – Island Brewing Company will celebrate its 21st Anniversary, Saturday, July 23. The day-long celebration will feature the usual fun in the sun and familiar smiles, along with a new Anniversary beer release, “Return to Paradise” a strong Pale Ale. The Shrimp vs Chef food truck will be on the patio from 12-7 pm, and Santa Barbara musical stalwarts Bombifiya will play from 6-9 pm.

“It’s amazing that we’re still doing what we love in the community we love,” says owner and founder Paul Wright. “We’re above all grateful for our staff and supporters and hope to have a day of connecting with friends and those that have made it all possible. Here’s to the next 21.”

Island Brewing Company is located at 5049 6th Street, Carpinteria, CA 93013.

For More Information:

http://www.islandbrewingcompany.com