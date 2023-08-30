Is It Fall Yet? Neshaminy Creek Celebrates 3 New Beers

CROYDON, Penn.— Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is gearing up for fall with three exciting beer releases on Friday, August 25, including two brewery collaborations. First up is a new Baltic Porter, Eye on the Tide, brewed with a hearty grain bill of Crystal and Chocolate malts. This complex beer, 8.4% ABV, uses Magnum and Tettnanger hops and is then fermented with a German Lager yeast. The raucous result has a robust roasted malt character with mammoth notes of baker’s chocolate, crusty bread, and dark fruits with a warming finish. This new brew will be available at all three Neshaminy Creek locations with limited distribution throughout the Philadelphia region.

In collaboration with neighbors Second Sin Brewing Company (Second Sin), Neshaminy Creek is also releasing Without Light Czech Dark Lager. “Without light, the dark encloses all…” as it did when Neshaminy Creek Head Brewer Jason Ranck and Second Sin Co-owner & Head Brewer Jake Howell used to work overnight together at Neshaminy Creek. The bond they formed over brewing and music, especially Pallbearer, led to a six-year friendship that the duo is celebrating with this long-overdue collaboration. Without Light is their take on a Czech Dark Lager, brewed with floor-malted Bohemian barley and has notes of dark bread, light chocolate, and a pleasant noble spiciness from mounds of Saaz hops. Without Light, 5.2% ABV, will be available at Second Sin and Neshaminy Creek’s Croydon and Dublin taprooms with limited cases and draft.

Finally, the team at Neshaminy Creek joined 25 local breweries on the Bucks County Ale Trail for a collaboration at Warwick Farm Brewing to create the all-new Dry-Hopped Expedition Bucks County American Pale Ale. This cross-county collaboration was spearheaded by Visit Bucks County to celebrate all the incredible breweries that you can visit on the Bucks County Ale Trail. This 4.9% ABV beer is clear, crisp, and sweet with hints of grapefruit and peach, and is available on tap at participating breweries including Neshaminy Creek’s Croydon taproom.

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughoutPennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

