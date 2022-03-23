Iron Hill Presents $25k Check to CureSearch for Children’s Cancer

NEWARK, Delaware – Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announces the donations of $25,000 to longtime philanthropic partner CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, an organization with a mission to end childhood cancer by driving targeted and innovative research with measurable results in an accelerated time frame. The $25,000 donation comes from last year’s fundraising efforts of Iron Hill’s Triple Chocolate Hill Dessert Program, a special where Iron Hill donates 75 cents to the organization every time someone orders the Triple Chocolate Hill dessert.

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and 25-years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

https://www.ironhillbrewery.com