Iron Hill Brewery Launches Better with Beer Campaign

EXTON, Penn.— Iron Hill Brewery, one of the most awarded breweries in the country, is thrilled to announce its exciting fall marketing campaign, Better with Beer. This campaign embraces the vibrant flavors of autumn and the joy of gathering during the harvest season. As part of this campaign, Iron Hill is delighted to unveil two seasonal beer releases: Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest, perfect companions for the crisp and cozy days ahead, available now. Responding to overwhelming demand, Iron Hill is also proud to announce that Philly Phavorite will now be available in a convenient 12oz 12-pack. The new package is rolling out to retailers in PA, NJ, and DE starting August 14th along with the Better with Beer Ultimate Tailgate Experience sweepstakes, just in time for the start of football season.

It wouldn’t be fall without football and tailgating, so the Better with BeerUltimate Tailgate Experience sweepstakes is here for Iron Hill fans. This exciting sweepstakes gives entrants the chance to win an incredible prize package that will elevate their tailgating adventures to new heights. The grand prize includes two football tickets to the Philadelphia home game against San Francisco, a branded RTIC cooler, a Blackstone Griddle, two branded Iron Hill camp chairs, and four branded Iron Hill steel pint glasses. To enter for a chance to win theBetter with Beer Ultimate Tailgate Experience, and for official rules, participants can visit ironhillbrewery.com/tailgate/ or scan the QR code on the bottom of the 12-pack itself.

“We are thrilled to launch the sweepstakes and introduce customers to our new 12oz 12-pack format for Philly Phavorite Hazy IPA, our flagship beer and a true Philly favorite,” said Mark Edelson, VP of Beer at Iron Hill Brewery. “By offering this new pack type, we are providing our customers with even more options to enjoy one of the best tailgate beers around. We’re hoping this is the good-luck charm that we need for Philly sports and that our fans will be filling their fridges with Philly Phavorite for successful championship games for all Philly sports this season!”

More than football and sports, the Better with Beer campaign is a celebration of the unique and dynamic relationship between beer, fall flavors and familiar traditions. Iron Hill recognizes that fall is a time for warm gatherings, delicious meals, and memorable moments, and believes that these experiences are truly elevated when paired with exceptional craft beer. Whether enjoying a Philly Phavorite or Pumpkin Ale with your favorite wings at a tailgate or raising a stein of Oktoberfest to toast with friends and family, Iron Hill’s seasonal brews bring depth and character to every occasion. The campaign centers around Iron Hill’s team of talented chefs, who have developed showstopping,mouthwatering recipes that beautifully complement Iron Hill’s fall offering and are easy to make at home. Each recipe combines the flavors of the fall harvest with the unique profiles of Iron Hill’s beers, creating an unforgettable culinary experience for beer enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

About Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Founded in Newark, Delaware in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with more than 20 locations in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Georgia, and 25 years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. Iron Hill beer is also available at hundreds of retailers throughout PA, NJ, and DE. With the launch of the new 12oz 12 pack and theUltimate Tailgate Experience sweepstakes, Iron Hill Brewery continues to provide unparalleled experiences to beer enthusiasts.

For More Information:

https://ironhillbrewery.com/