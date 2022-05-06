Iron Hill Brewery Breezes into Summer with Lemon Cerveza

EXTON, Pennsylvania – Iron Hill Brewery (Iron Hill) announces the release of Lemon Cerveza (5% ABV), a Mexican-style lager with a burst of fresh-squeezed lemon juice and lemon peel, now available in 12 oz. six-packs at over 700 beer, wine, and liquor retailers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. This clean lager channels the very best of outdoor drinking season with a refreshing taste.

Lemon Cerveza 6-packs will also be available at all Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant and TapHouse locations on draft and in cans starting May 5th. Enjoy the refreshing lemon notes of Lemon Cerveza by pairing it with light and easy flavors, like the Baja-style Fish Tacos or the Loaded Nacho Burger from Iron Hill’s Burger Month Menu.

This warm weather beer inspired the turquoise hues and vibrant tropical colors on the can artwork featuring a laid-back beach on an island or Mexican paradise, transporting drinkers to summer from the moment they pick up the can with the bright taste of lemon.

“I originally brewed this beer for my wedding in Mexico as a nod to Mexican cervezas’ light and refreshing taste. Bringing it back in cans in time for summer has been an extraordinary experience,” explains award-winning brewer Pete Corbett. “The strong lemon notes of this lager transport you to relaxing on the beach.”

About Iron Hill Brewery

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC and GA and 25-years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

For More Information:

https://www.ironhillbrewery.com