Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant to Open 2nd Location in Atlanta Metro Area

Following the Opening of Iron Hill’s Buckhead Location in 2020, this Will Be the Company’s Second Brewery & Restaurant in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area

EXTON, PA — Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, will officially open the doors of its newest location in Perimeter on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 12:00pm. Located at 1224 Hammond Drive in the Twelve24 building, the new space will feature Iron Hill’s signature on-site craft brewing facility and scratch kitchen, pairing the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. The new location will be open from 12pm-10pm Sunday through Thursday, and 12pm-11pm Friday and Saturday. Iron Hill’s Perimeter opening will complement their existing Buckhead location, serving both the metro and suburban areas of Atlanta.

“We’re thrilled to open in Perimeter as we continue to grow and expand our presence here,” said John Takvorian, General Manager at Iron Hill Perimeter. “We look forward to being part of the local community and providing a friendly atmosphere for patrons to enjoy exceptional beer and delicious food.”

The 7,500 square-foot space will include seating for approximately 350 guests in the bar area and dining room, plus additional patio seating. The Iron Hill Perimeter menu will feature Appetizers & Soups, Burgers & Sandwiches, Hearth Baked Pizzas, Salads, Entrees, and several craft kitchen items inspired by award-winning beers – including the Vienna Red lager-battered Baja-Style Fish Tacos, and the Chicken & Baby Back Ribs with Bedotter Ale barbeque glaze. In addition to the core menu, the Head Chef will start offering a rotating selection of fresh Chef’s features soon. Iron Hill’s signature beers, and a rotating list of seasonal offerings made on site, will be available on tap. Online ordering, take out, delivery, plus beer to go will also be available at this location.

Iron Hill’s signature dessert, the Triple Chocolate Hill, is tied to a company-wide history of giving back. For each one sold, Iron Hill donates $.75 to CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, and another $.75 to a local charity. As part of this program, the Perimeter location has partnered with Malachi’s Storehouse, an organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.

“Iron Hill Perimeter is our 20th location in total, completing our “20 by 20” initiative which was a long-time goal to establish 20 locations by the end of 2020,” said Warren Sewell, Director of Operations at Iron Hill. “Although slightly delayed by the pandemic, we’re incredibly proud to reach this important milestone and to bring this project to fruition.”

In anticipation of the grand opening, Iron Hill is seeking talented individuals to join their growing team. Currently, the Perimeter location is hiring Servers, Hosts, Dishwashers and more.

ABOUT IRON HILL BREWERY & RESTAURANT:

Founded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, and one of the most enduringly successful craft brewery and restaurant concepts in the United States. Now with 20 locations across Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Georgia, each Iron Hill features an on-site craft brewery and scratch kitchen, pairing the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. In 2020, the group expanded with the opening of its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA to bring the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences. Recently, Iron Hill also unveiled the TapHouse at the Exton brewery, an elevated fast-casual concept offering an upbeat, inviting atmosphere, must try food and award-winning beer. For more information, visit www.IronHillBrewery.com.