Introducing Super Lemon Haze from Sycamore Brewing

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, a family-owned brewery in Charlotte, N.C. known for its creative packaging and fresh beer sourced from top-notch ingredients, announces Super Lemon Haze (8.8% ABV), a new double IPA laden with lemon flavor. The pale ale is now available for purchase at Harris Teeter supermarkets and other specialty beverage stores across the state with a taproom release taking place this Friday, January 28.

“Our goal for this beer was to create a flavor that’s big, punchy and in your face,” said Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “Each sip provides an explosion of bright lemon citrus that is surely puckering, yet easy to drink and undeniably enjoyable.”

Sycamore’s Super Lemon Haze flavor combination is a result of incorporating several different sources throughout the brew process, including dried lemon zest, lemon-flavored hops and copious amounts of lemon puree. The resulting beer has unmistakable lemon citrus notes, a mild and pleasing bitterness, plus complementing notes of grapefruit, lime, pine, florals and herbs to round it out.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the summer of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/