Introducing East Brother Beer Co.’s Holiday Series

As the holiday season approaches, East Brother is excited to announce a special addition to the festive cheer: our limited-edition Barrel-Aged Series. This series introduces two meticulously crafted barrel-aged beers – the Russian Imperial Stout and the Belgian Tripel. The Barrel-Aged Series is our ode to the brewers of yesteryear, a nod to the artisans who believed that time and patience were ingredients just as crucial as malt and yeast. Each has been aged for an entire year in carefully selected bourbon barrels, embodying a commitment to quality and tradition.

This release is not just about introducing two exceptional beers; it’s about embracing the spirit of the holidays. This is a time that people seek out unique, memorable experiences and gifts. Our Barrel-Aged Series offers just that – a rare and thoughtful present for beer lovers and a delightful addition to holiday gatherings. In a year where many are seeking comfort in the familiar, we’re bringing a touch of the extraordinary to the table.

About the Barrel-Aged Beers:

Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout (11.7% ABV): Bold and dark, this stout weaves together flavors of dark cacao, coffee, toasted oak and bourbon. It’s a complex narrative in a glass, perfect for savoring during those long winter nights.



Barrel-Aged Belgian Tripel (10.3% ABV): This beer combines the timeless Belgian yeast character with notes of vanilla, oak and sweet cacao, enriched by the bourbon barrel’s embrace. It’s a smooth sipper, ideal for toasting the year’s end, and celebrating new beginnings ahead.

Each Holiday Gift Box, priced at $45, is a curated experience of our Barrel-Aged Series. You can choose between a box featuring two 16oz cans of the Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout, or the Barrel-Aged Belgian Tripel, accompanied by a seasonal-themed commemorative glass. These boxes make the perfect holiday gift, offering a taste of our year-long journey in brewing, wrapped up in a package ideal for sharing with friends, family, or savoring yourself.

Don’t miss out! Visit eastbrotherbeer.com/drinkbarrelaged to secure your share. Available for pickup starting December 15th. Join us in toasting the holidays with a glass of something extraordinary. Here’s to good beer, good company, and the enduring spirit of craftsmanship.

For More Information:

https://www.eastbrotherbeer.com/drinkbarrelaged