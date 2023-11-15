Introducing a New German-Style Non-Alcoholic Brew From Partake Brewing

TORONTO— Partake Brewing, an award-winning category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space, has released a unique craft style brewed for the crispier and cozier season ahead. Partake’s non-alcoholic ‘Dunkel’ is a 30-calorie German-style dark lager. This small-batch seasonal release is available in select stores and online for a limited time.

“Partake continues to deliver innovative beer styles to excite consumers and their growing demand of non-alc beers and unique styles,” Evan Cohen, CCO and President of Partake Brewing said. “Our promise to brew the best tasting NA beers below 30 calories is unwavering – our Dunkel delivers a 30-calorie flavorful, yet sessionable punch.”

Named using the German phrase for “dark lager,” Dunkel is a traditional style originating from Bavaria. Currently, lighter beers dominate the market with a resurgence of dark lagers. Partake’s Dunkel is reminiscent of a stout in its color, but the mouthfeel is more similar to a lager. Notes of chocolate and caramel are prominent on the nose with the use of Munich hops bringing out a rich malty flavor, balanced by hoppy bitterness and a delightful, crisp, finish. The flavors of this style pair perfectly with comforting food like braised meats or savory pies.

Partake is committed to crafting distinctive beer styles in a proprietary non-alc method at the lowest calories possible. Dunkel joins Partake’s lineup with a range of styles including: IPA, PALE, HAZY IPA, BLONDE, and PEACH GOSE, all between 10-30 calories. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its great taste, unmatched calorie count, and all-natural ingredients.

Dunkel is available at select retail locations in a six pack. All Partake flavors can be purchased at drinkpartake.com or independent and chain grocery stores around the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Total Wine & More and hundreds more.

About Partake Brewing

We brew beer so you can partake in it all. Serving up the lowest calorie non alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low cal beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com/