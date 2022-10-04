Independence Brewing Co. Announces 18th State Fair Style Anniversary Celebration on October 22

AUSTIN, Texas – Independence Brewing Co., one of the longest-standing, top-producing craft breweries in Central Texas, announced plans to celebrate its 18-year anniversary later this month. The party is aptly named “Cheers to 18 Years of Hauling Beers,” and will be reminiscent of a “mini state fair” for those who can’t make the three-hour trek to Dallas. Complete with wacky fried foods, carnival games, chicken s**t bingo, live screen printing, and 18 new beer tappings, the celebration will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 3pm to 10pm at Independence’s tap room and brewery in southeast Austin — 3913 Todd Ln #607, Austin, Texas 78744. The event is free and open to the public, but Independence encourages folks to pre-register (via this link) to reserve their anniversary glass and anniversary t-shirt while supplies last.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 18th year in business than by doing what we do best — making great beer,” said Amy Cartwright, co-founder and President of Independence Brewing Co. “We’ve always been a team of independent thinkers and drinkers, and as such, we’re constantly innovating. We’re excited to share some of our latest creations at the party alongside some old favorites.”

As part of the number 18 theme, Cartwright and her team will showcase 18 different libations at the party — 13 beers and five non-alcoholic sparkling waters infused with Delta 8 and Delta 9. Some beers will be old favorites, like Bootlegger Brown Ale, which hasn’t been brewed since 2016. Others will be revamps of popular past seasonals like 2021’s Pumpkin Spice Lager and barrel-aged Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout aged in 2020 Garrison Brother bourbon barrels. Attendees will cast votes for their favorite beer and the night’s winner will become the next tap room-exclusive release. Full list is:

Beers

Bootlegger Brown Ale

Barrel-aged Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout

Strawberry Kolsch

Hoppy Pale Ale

Cowboys From Helles

Pumpkin Spice Lager

Mexican Lager

Grapefruit Stash IPA

Stash IPA dry-hopped with experimental hops

Native Texan Pilsner dry-hopped with Strata

Native Texan Pilsner with key lime and salt

Tangerine Redbud

Prickly Pear Chamoy Redbud with Yellowbird’s Plum Reaper

Delta 8 and 9 Sparkling Waters (Non-alcoholic, 0.0% alc/vol)

Delta 8 — Orange Aperol

Delta 8 — Yuzu Tangerine

Delta 8 — Blueberry Maqui

Delta 8 — Cucumber Gin

Delta 9 — Flavor TBA (Independence’s first Delta 9 water)

A robust lineup of unique fried foods will accompany the 18 brews along with carnival staples like popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. Fried selections include:

Fried Oreos

Fried Twinkies

Fried Waffles

Fried Pumpkin Spice Beignets

Fried Spam Musubi

Fried Sushi (no raw fish)

All culinary offerings will be prepared by onsite food truck Hajima Street Kitchen, which specializes in Korean street food. Native Texan Beer Brat Corndogs and Stash Smash Burgers will also be served for those who prefer a heartier option.

“It wouldn’t feel like a state fair without some classic carnival games,” said Nick Hiller, Marketing Director for Independence Brewing Co. “We’ll have a beer bottle ring toss, balloon darts, toilet seat horseshoes, chicken s**t bingo and a stein-hoisting contest. We’re gearing up for this to be one of the biggest celebrations we’ve had in the last several years.”

Since 2004, Independence Brewing Co, has grown from a small mom, pop, and dog operation into one of the largest, most beloved craft breweries in Texas. The company now employs a team of 30+ staff members and produces more than 20,000 barrels each year. Independence’s core lineup of beers includes: Stash IPA, Native Texan Pilsner, Austin Amber, Power & Light Session IPA, Redbud Berliner Weisse, Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout, and the brewery’s newest beer Twine Time Hazy Pale Ale. These beers and several seasonal and limited releases can be enjoyed in a laid-back, industrial-style tasting room with views of the beer-making process set to live music from local musicians.

“These past 18 years have been full of ups, downs, challenges, and rewards,” said Cartwright. “But this brewery would not be the same without its incredible community of independent thinkers and drinkers. We’re excited to gather with everyone on October 22 so we can celebrate the past, enjoy the present, and look forward to Independence’s continued success in the future. Cheers to 18 years!”

ABOUT INDEPENDENCE BREWING CO.

Independence Brewing Co has served the Independent Thinkers & Drinkers of Texas since 2004, making it the second oldest production brewery in Austin city limits. Founded by Amy and Rob Cartwright, UT alums who started their brewing career at Austin’s original brewpubs the Bitter End and Copper Tank, the couple’s small mom, pop, and dog operation has grown to one of Texas’ largest craft breweries.

United by a love of beer and self-expression, Independence’s motley crew of 30 now brews over 20,000 barrels a year at the same location in South Austin that they’ve occupied for nearly 18 years. The team likens themselves to their spirit animal, the venerable grackle — aka the black sheep of birds — because like grackles their beers are bold, loud, and travel in packs. KAW!

Independence’s beers are distributed throughout the state of Texas and Arkansas and will expand to Oklahoma in 2023. The brewery and its taproom are open to the public for tours in Austin, Texas.

For More Information:

https://independencebrewing.com