Indeed Brewing Company Releases 2022 Brand Calendar

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Indeed Brewing Company is excited to release its 2022 Brand Calendar. Highlights include new 12-pack offerings, including Pistachio Cream Ale and Flavorwave IPA. A Double IPA releases in March 2022 and a Hard Seltzer 12-pack is slated for Spring 2022.

“Pistachio Cream Ale and Flavorwave IPA were huge hits in 2021, so we’re thrilled to now offer them in a 12-pack option,” says Ryan Bandy, Sales Director, Indeed Brewing Company. “We’re also super stoked about further curating our beyond beer offerings, including perfecting our recipes for the already popular Boon Hard Kombucha and forthcoming Hard Seltzer.”

“We’re typically not the first to jump on a trend,” says Kelly Moritz, COO, Indeed Brewing Company. “But when we release something you can be sure we’ve put our unique spin on it. I’m excited to be releasing a few big new things soon, like our Hard Seltzer and a big, delicious Double IPA, because I believe we’ve got something a little different to add to the category.”

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

